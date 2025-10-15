Kelly Clarkson Unleashes Pure Vocal Fire Belting Greatest Showman's "Never Enough"

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The past and present Voice Coach took the song to soaring new heights.

It really doesn't get much better than Kelly Clarkson belting like this.

During her February 8, 2019, stop in Tulsa, Oklahoma, during her Meaning of Life tour, fans in attendance bore witness to a performance that will live on forever. While the 44-year-old former American Idol winner usually peppers in a few cover performances to complement her extensive live concert original setlist while on tour, she clearly decided to give Tulsa something special that night: a timeless performance of "Never Enough" from the hit musical The Greatest Showman.

In other words, it was the iconic Voice Coach at her absolute best. Every high note was hit with precision — and staying true to the original, Clarkson's vocal power was on full display.

"Never Enough" is a soaring anthem — and Clarkson put her own spin on the modern classic by adding her own runs and inflections throughout her performance. It's just another reason why many fans believe that the star is in a league of her own, vocally.

Watch Kelly Clarkson's captivating live version of "Never Enough" here.

With all due respect to the legendary Loren Allred — the voice behind the original studio version of "Never Enough" — Clarkson was born to belt out this song on stage.

Six years later, Clarkson is still at the top of her game — and still delivering breathtaking performances on a daily basis on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Here's what to know about "Never Enough"

Allred's version of "Never Enough" was released in 2017 as the sixth track off The Greatest Showman: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, and went on to become an international hit. Although it only reached #88 on the Billboard Hot 100, the song was certified double-platinum in the United States and Canada, triple-platinum in the United Kingdom, and reached gold status in multiple other countries.

In 2024, Allred released an updated version of the song that she could call her own — fittingly titled "Never Enough (Loren's Version)."

Fans still recall the memorable moment during Britain's Got Talent in 2022 when Allred performed "Never Enough" for her Audition — and blew away viewers and Judges alike with her stunning vocals.

"I think some of you guys have actually heard my voice, but you don't know my face," Allred explained after she finished singing. "Um, I sang the song 'Never Enough' on The Greatest Showman."

That's when Judge Simon Cowell put the pieces together.

"Oh my gosh," he said as he slammed his hands on the desk. "So you sang one of the biggest songs of all time."