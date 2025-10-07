'we can't be friends' By Ariana Grande | Kelly Clarkson Kellyoke Cover

'we can't be friends' By Ariana Grande | Kelly Clarkson Kellyoke Cover

It’s an early contender for the best Kellyoke of Season 7.

Kelly Clarkson Somehow Sang Ariana Grande's "we can't be friends" in a Higher Key

Season 7 of The Kelly Clarkson Show is just a few weeks old, and Kelly Clarkson has already delivered an all-time great Kellyoke performance.

During the October 6 episode, Clarkson tore the house down with a stunning cover of Ariana Grande's "we can't be friends (wait for your love)," which not only paid homage to her real-life friend but also showcased Clarkson's incredible natural range and tone.

There are so many stunning moments throughout the performance that made this a Kellyoke to remember. Clarkson upped the difficulty level by singing in a higher key than Grande's studio version, and it was just so creative.

The song is filled with tiny opportunities to hit some epic high notes, and Clarkson took full advantage every time.

The Voice Coach capped her performance by belting out the song's final refrain with ease, and if you close your eyes during the final notes, you'd easily think it was Grande singing. That's how good Clarkson's version of "we can't be friends" was.

Kelly Clarkson hosts Season 5 of The Kelly Clarkson Show; Ariana Grande attends the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBC; James Devaney/GC Images

The two have an extensive history. From harmonizing one of the most iconic Whitney Houston notes ever to pulling off a Christmas duet without ever rehearsing, the two women are no strangers to making beautiful music together.

New episodes of The Kelly Clarkson Show air all fall long.

Here's what to know about "we can't be friends (wait for your love)"

Released as the second single off the Wicked star's seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, "we can't be friends" skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 on March 24, 2024, and spent 24 weeks on the chart overall.

Described as an eclectic mix of Europop, synth-pop, and power pop, the track drew rave reviews from critics.

A Billboard reviewer lauded the song as "a dancefloor-quaking amalgam of dizzying strings and aggressive synths."