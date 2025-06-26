'All The Things She Said' By t.A.T.u. | Kelly Clarkson Kellyoke Cover

Kelly Clarkson's "All the Things She Said" t.A.T.u. Cover Is a Thunderous Triumph

Kelly Clarkson whisked viewers back to 2002 with her latest Kellyoke session.

During the June 25 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the former Voice Coach channeled the Russian pop group t.A.T.u. with a powerful performance of their early-2000s hit "All the Things She Said."

The star immediately launched into the song's infectious chorus and never let up, showcasing a multitude of impressive high notes and utilizing her upper register throughout the entire final bridge. When you're a singer on the level of Clarkson, no song is safe.

My Band, Y'all sounded as good as ever laying down the backing tracks and instrumentation that highlighted Clarkson's next-level vocals. Watch the entire performance in the video above.

Clarkson sounded so emotional as she belted out, "Will I ever be free / Have I crossed a line?" before going into the final refrain. Top to bottom, it was another all-star Kellyoke performance. Is there any song, past or present, that Clarkson can't sing with laser precision? It doesn't seem like it at all.

Here's what to know about "All the Things She Said"

Kelly Clarkson appears on The Voice Season 27 Episode 15B "Live Finale Part B"; Julia Volkova and Lena Katina of t.A.T.u. appear at the 2002 Fox Billboard Bash. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images; Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Released in 2002 as the lead single from t.A.T.u.'s first English-language album, 200 km/h in the Wrong Lane, "All the Things She Said" became a worldwide hit for the group, spending 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States. The track peaked at number-20 on that chart but reached number-one in many international charts.

Many music industry journalists have hailed "All the Things She Said" as a memorable and lasting song. In 2003, Pop Matters described it as "a perfect slice of chamber/techno-pop when you hear it."

Get more Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson this summer

Summer's here, and nobody is more prepared for it than Kelly Clarkson. She'll be releasing a series of four one-hour specials on NBC beginning in August that expand on her "Songs & Stories" talk show segment.

Each episode will see Clarkson and an influential artist having intimate conversations about their careers (and doing performances) that no fan should miss. Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson's guest list is top-notch, with Gloria Estefan, Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, and Teddy Swims all participating.

See the full schedule below — episodes will stream the next day on Peacock for anyone who misses the initial airings.