Kelli Giddish Reveals the Clever Nickname for Benson, Rollins, and Curry on SVU

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Carisi Consults Baxter for Legal Advice on How to Stop an AI Company | Law & Order: SVU | NBC

“It being three strong women, I think we welcome the trio and the comparison," Giddish teased.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Kelli Giddish is back in the squad room as Sergeant Amanda Rollins, and she couldn't be happier to team back up with Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her elite squad. And its led to some iconic behind-the-scenes nicknames.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Season 27 of SVU marks an exciting chapter in the long-running NBC nail-biter — and it's thanks to the tenacious women leading the charge. As Aimé Donna Kelly's Captain Renee Curry settles in at the precinct alongside Amanda Rollins under Benson's command, the group has emerged as a powerhouse trio, bringing even more female strength to the precinct than ever before.

Giddish opened up about the thrills of returning to the franchise with Us Weekly, revealing an incredible nickname that has emerged on set. While filming SVU Season 27, Benson, Curry, and Rollins have earned the mighty moniker of the "updated Charlie's Angels."

Between two Captains and a Sergeant, the trio boasts plenty of brass, and fans know they kick criminal butt just like Charlie's iconic detectives.

“It being three strong women, I think we welcome the trio and the comparison," Giddish teased.

Mariska Hargitay, Aime Donna Kelly, and Kelli Giddish are seen on the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on February 24, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

RELATED: Why Amanda Rollins Returned to Benson’s Squad on Law & Order: SVU (RECAP)

Giddish was equally excited about Season 27's new showrunner, Michele Fazekas. "We’ve got girls running the show,” Giddish shared. “It just makes it the perfect time for the audience to get to see Benson and Rollins’ relationship continue to grow.”

Kelli Giddish reveals Rollins and Curry will form a "super strong partnership" in SVU Season 27

As these dynamite investigators continue closing cases together, Giddish also told Us Weekly that SVU fans can expect a “super strong partnership” to form between Curry and Rollins in upcoming episodes of SVU. “There’s mutual respect and [Curry is] such a strong character on the show, a strong female,” Giddish gushed.

Kelli Giddish and Aime Donna Kelly are seen on the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on September 11, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In a recent interview with TODAY, Kelly echoed Giddish's enthusiasm about the dynamite team-up between Benson, Curry, and Rollins in the squad room.

“It’s amazing to see her come back into this role, and honestly, it does feel a little bit like she never left, because she continued to appear on the show even after her leaving," Kelly raved ahead of Rollins' official welcome back, adding that Giddish's return feels like an SVU family reunion. “It just feels like home."

RELATED: Aimé Donna Kelly's Career Before SVU Has Always Been Part of Her "Artistry"

Kelli Giddish says her SVU return has been "so lovely"

Kelli Giddish, Mariska Hargitay, Aime Donna Kelly, and Peter Scanavino are seen on the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on September 22, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

During her chat with Us Weekly, Giddish dished heartwarming details about the reception she received following her official return to the squad in Season 27's "Clickbait."

“There are a lot of random hugs. We’re just like, ‘Oh, thank God,’” Giddish revealed. “It’s been so lovely. Everybody on the crew says such kind words. They just exhale, and they’re like, ‘Oh, you’re back.’ That feels so good.”

While the cast and crew's reaction to her return has been gratifying, Giddish also values the SVU fans who were always rooting for Rollins to return to Benson's squad.

"The Benson-and-Rollins relationship is so important to me and Mariska, personally, but also to the fans," Giddish told TV Line in an October 2025 interview, adding that she's "really grateful."

Follow along with Giddish and the rest of the revamped Charlie's Angels by watching Season 27 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.