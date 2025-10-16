Kelli Giddish Posted a Law & Order: SVU Set Photo With a Cheeky Caption

The wait is Dun Dun — Amanda Rollins is back on SVU, and fans all over are cheering.

Law & Order legend Kelli Giddish is officially returning to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and both new and longtime fans are applauding the detective's triumphant arrival.

While many valiant detectives have come and gone from the precinct over the years, Rollins is the cat that's come back for good after previously handing over her badge to Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) in Season 24 of SVU. After a few seasons of criminology teaching, soul-searching, and the occasional pop-in to help her friends, Amanda Rollins will make her way back to Benson's elite squad full-time in Season 27, and she's more passionate than ever to deliver justice.

Giddish celebrated the Season 27 revival of Rollins with a behind-the-scenes photo from the SVU set, which she shared on Instagram. In the heartwarming snapshot, several SVU crew members cheese for the camera next to a sign that reads "End."

But it's not the finish line for Detective Amanda Rollins at all, which is why Giddish befittingly captioned the photo: "@nbclawandorder #svu #nottheend." That's right — Rollins is so back. Check out Giddish's BTS photo from the SVU set, here.

SVU fans are geeking over Amanda Rollins' reunion with the squad

Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Sgt. Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) appear on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 4 "Clickbait". Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

After many years of viewers wondering if Rollins would ever come back to the NBC nail-biter, the will-she-won't-she game is over. Is Rollins returning to SVU? Yes, and fans couldn't be happier.

Giddish's Instagram post caught the attention of thousands of SVU fans, all perched to see Giddish back at the 16th Precinct. Fans are already buzzing over Giddish's franchise reprise on social media, relishing in Giddish's behind-the-scenes content, which she has historically been privy to share.

"Not the end is right, it’s a new beginning," one fan commented on Giddish's post. "I’m so happy you and Amanda are back with us full time this week, we missed you so much."

Dozens of SVU viewers flooded Giddish's posts with excited comments, one fan writing, "Kelli with the BTS content showing Rollins is back! This makes the fans so incredibly happy! Welcome back Kelli," as another shared, "you posting bts content again im emotional. we’re all so happy ur back finally!!"

Don't miss Amanda Rollins back on SVU

Sgt. Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26, Episode 17. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

While the nature of Giddish's return to Benson's SVU remains up in the air, a teaser for Season 27, Episode 4 ("Clickbait") reveals that Rollins will be calling Benson boss again soon enough. Hargitay shared a promo for the episode to her Instagram, where the SVU detectives can be spotted tackling a gruesome case involving incriminating AI-generated images.

"Kids are making AI images of their classmates," the SVU's newest recruit, Detective Jake Griffin (Corey Cott), tells the squad in disbelief.

"These incidents are escalating," Benson frets, before saying that the squad will need help navigating the legal mayhem ahead of them. Then, after many years and crossed fingers, Amanda Rollins pops up on the screen.

"I'll see you in the morning, boss," Rollins tells Benson with a smirk, giving viewers some juicy developments to process ahead of the must-see episode.

Don't miss Rollins' return to Benson's squad by watching Season 27 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.