Kelley Mack Had a Memorable Guest Role on Chicago Med

Actress and producer Kelley Mack, known for her work in hit series like The Walking Dead, Chicago Med, and more, has passed at 33 following a battle with a glioma, ABC reports.

Mack passed away on August 2, as confirmed by her sister in a statement posted to Instagram. "It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley. Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond, where we all eventually must go..." the Mack family wrote. "Kelley has already come to many of her loved ones in the form of various butterflies. She will be missed by so many to depths that words cannot express."

Mack's many memorable screen appearances included an episode of Chicago Med. Read more about her guest role, below:

Kelley Mack's role on Chicago Med

Kelley Mack on the red carper for "Broadcast Signal Intrusion" during the 57th Chicago International Film Festival at the AMC River East Theater on October 14, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

Mack guest-starred on Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 6 ("Mama Said There Would Be Days Like This") as Penelope Jacobs, a new mother who rushes into Gaffney to report that she's a danger to her own baby. After handing over the child, she was treated by Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) and Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt). After confirming the baby was healthy — but that Penelope was not — the doctors called off on calling CPS and tried to get to the root of the problem.

Despite the concerning thoughts she communicated to the doctors, they realized Penelope cared deeply for her baby. But she was at the end of her rope and medically suffering, failed by her postpartum care. After a heart-to-heart with Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson), Goodwin explained that scary intrusive thoughts are normal for new mothers — she experienced the same. Penelope's mental health tremendously improved afterward, and upon being reunited with her baby, she felt better than ever.

Following the episode's November 2022 premiere, Mack took to Instagram to share some kind words about her time at Gaffney alongside a picture of her on the Med set.

Kelley Mack of "Broadcast Signal Intrusion" during the 57th Chicago International Film Festival on the 94th floor at 360 Chicago on October 14, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

"Thank you dearly to everyone who tuned into my episode of Chicago Med last week ♥️ I am truly appreciative of the support and kind words," Mack wrote. "I love acting so much and it warms me to know when others are touched by the stories I’m so lucky to be a part of sharing 🎥 ✨ The writing on this episode was fantastic, @timbusfield is one of my favorite directors to have been guided by thus far, and I was honored to work with such professional, grounded acting partners @oliverplatt @merk2577 @brian_tee @nickgehlfuss 🙏🏻 The vibes on this set were actually lovely all around."