The 'Burbs: Keke Palmer Moving into Seth MacFarlane's TV Adaptation of Beloved Tom Hanks Film

The ‘Burbs is moving into Peacock’s neighborhood.

Today, NBCUniversal's streaming service announced the order of The 'Burbs, a TV adaptation of the 1989 Tom Hanks horror-comedy of the same name. This new show, which does not yet have a premiere date, stars Nope’s Keke Palmer and is executive produced by Ted creator Seth MacFarlane.

The original movie, which was directed by Joe Dante, followed Hanks and Carrie Fisher as a couple who begin to suspect that their suburban neighbors are harboring a dark, murderous secret. Though not a major hit when it first came out, it has since become something of a cult classic, making it ripe for the TV adaptation treatment.

What is Keke Palmer's new series The 'Burbs about?

Keke Palmer attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Here’s the official synopsis of the upcoming series, per Peacock's press release:

"Set in present-day suburbia, The ‘Burbs follows a young couple returning to the husband’s childhood home. Their world is upended when new neighbors move in next door, bringing old secrets of the cul-de-sac to light, and new deadly threats shatter the illusion of their quiet little neighborhood."

Palmer, who can also be seen as the host of the revived game show Password on NBC, will presumably play one half of the "young couple".

Additional stars beyond Palmer have yet to be revealed, but the Peacock series boasts plenty of behind-the-camera talent. MacFarlane, the creator of Family Guy and Ted (both the films and the Peacock prequel series), is an executive producer alongside Celeste Hughey (Palm Royale, Dead to Me), who will write the show in addition to her EP duties. Palmer and Dana Olsen, the writer of the original 1989 film, are executive producers as well. Erica Huggins, Aimee Carlson, Brian Grazer, Kristen Zolner, and Natalie Berkus are listed as producers.

The show, which was ordered straight-to-series in an indication of Peacock’s confidence in the reimagined title, will film in the same place that the original ‘89 movie did — the backlot of Universal Studios Hollywood.

The ‘Burbs does not currently have a premiere date, but when it arrives it will be streaming on Peacock.

In the meantime, check out MacFarlane's series Ted, now streaming on Peacock.