Keke Palmer Matches Her Son Leo with the Same Shade of Beautiful Red Hair (PIC)

The Password clearly took inspiration from her son with her latest look.

On February 3, Password's Keke Palmer gave fans an inside look at a photo shoot involving herself and her precious 1-year-old son, Leo. Fans have been watching the little guy grow up before their eyes for a while now, and he looks completely at home during a professional photo shoot. The best part? Mother and son both matched with the same stunning hair color and sweet smiles!

Check out the photo shoot results in Palmer's Instagram carousel here.

"Before I left little man wanted to have a photo shoot!" she said in a caption. "Look at my baby yall!! With that leg sticking out hahaha, he actually started posing. Omg! He understands what I do and literally wanted to be apart of the show, my heart! It's so cool to see him learning and growing and deciding how he chooses to participate. I'm so blessed!"

The shades of red look so good on both of them. And Leo's got his model poses down pat, too! In fact, he seems to love anything Palmer does! From singing to being photographed, he's taking after his mother in a big way these days — it's family bonding at its finest.)

Keke Palmer at the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images

The too-cute photo shoot isn't the only quality time the two spent together recently. Little Leo accompanied Palmer last week as she lit the Empire State Building in New York in honor of Black History Month.

"Black history is American history," she said while holding her son.

What a moment!

Keke Palmer admits to taking Leo "every-single-where" she goes

Keke Palmer and her son Leo celebrate National Pancake Day in matching suits on September 18, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Holiday Inn Express

The 31-year-old has no qualms about Leo being by her side at all times. In a summer 2024 PEOPLE interview, she confessed that she's trying to foster a relationship with Leo that is physically as close as possible.

"I try to bring him every-single-where I go," she explained. "I think the greatest thing for me, that I'm always trying to maintain, is his closeness to me."

Fortunately, Leo is still young enough — and Palmer has a career flexible enough — that tagging along with his mom doesn't burden anybody!

"The grace of a career like mine — and, obviously, his age — is just that he can be with me," Palmer said. "So I'm grateful for that. I think I wanna just continue to be able to just do that and have him with me and do things together and make sure that he feels part of my life and sees what I'm doing."