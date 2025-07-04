Keke Palmer’s 2025 Son & Family Updates Have Been So Cute (PHOTOS)

Keke Palmer's had quite the action-packed 2025 — including, of course, lots of fun times with son Leo.

Password host and Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special performer Keke Palmer always has a dozen projects in the works, but her son Leodis, or Leo, comes first. Even in between all the promotion and excitement dropping her new visual album Just Keke, she always makes time for special memories with her toddler. Thankfully for fans, the multi-hyphenate talent loves sharing so many of these moments to her social media.

Here's some of what Keke Palmer has been up to with her son and family in 2025:

Keke Palmer dedicated her new album to son Leo

Musical guest Keke Palmer performs on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 127 on Thursday, June 19, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Palmer wrote on Instagram about the project in May, "This one’s for Leo. My baby boy, my anchor, my reminder of what really matters. Just Keke came from the deepest parts of me, and through every late night, every tear, every breakthrough, he was right there. This album wouldn’t exist without him."

Keke Palmer shared how similar she looked to son Leo as a baby

Palmer's family genes are strong, as she proved in March by sharing to Instagram a photo of herself as a baby side by side with little Leo.

"Look at Sharon yall!! Look at lil Keke hahaha. Happy Hump Day! <3," Palmer wrote in the caption, referring to her mother (Sharon) holding her as a baby in the first photo. Do you see the resemblance between Palmer and Leo as tots?

Keke Palmer matched her son Leo's hair color

Keke Palmer attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Monica Schipper/FilmMagic

Back in February, Palmer decided to go red, a move made even sweeter by the fact her son also has reddish hair. "Before I left little man wanted to have a photo shoot," Palmer wrote on Instagram at the time, showing photos of their matching locks. "Look at my baby yall!! With that leg sticking out hahaha, he actually started posing. Omg! He understands what I do and literally wanted to be a part of the show, my heart! It’s so cool to see him learning and growing and deciding how he chooses to participate. I’m so blessed!"

Keke Palmer's mother-son date at California Pizza Kitchen

Amid all the glamour and red carpets Palmer's experienced in 2025, she's found time for some cozy, homey fun. On Memorial Day, Palmer documented her family's food and joy-packed party. But perhaps her cutest recent mother-son adventure was at the California Pizza Kitchen in March.

"When I tell you mommy has been working OVERTIME! Trying to handle all my businesses at once and synchronize this dance we call life," Palmer wrote on Instagram alongside pics of her and Leo at CPK. "This world we are constantly in pursuit of enjoying and managing. Whew! But when I put myself to focus I can slow time for just a minute. Today is like that. Today it’s just me and my little guy enjoying a little CPK. I am so grateful to have him, he’s worth me becoming my best for! He’s my little buddy and he’s his own person but damn he’s my kid! So cool."

