The Password host's latest obsession with jammy eggs has fans whipping out their pots and timers.

Keke Palmer's Favorite Way to Eat Eggs Has Become a Viral TikTok Sound: "Oh Yeah"

Password host Keke Palmer has been waking up bright-eyed and bushy-tailed her latest culinary obsession: jammy eggs.

During a June 2025 appearance on the YouTube series House Guest, Palmer chatted with host Scott Evans about some of her favorite breakfast staples. Ever the relatable icon, Palmer, who's performing at NBC's Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks special, revealed that her latest breakfast go-to is marinated medium-boiled eggs. Not too boiled, not too runny — just perfectly creamy, jammy eggs, marinated in a flavorful marinade overnight.

"I will eat the same thing every day for at least a good week," Palmer explained. "Like right now, I'm on to the jammy eggs. Oh, yeah."

Even Palmer isn't immune to the occasional viral recipe making the rounds on social media, and she's pretty geeked about the versatility of the breakfast snack. "It's literally taking over my whole algorithm; it has," Palmer gushed. "Everything I look at is jammy eggs, jammy egg — jammy egg on toast, jammy egg on rice, jammy egg, just jammy egg."

Keke Palmer breaks down how she makes perfect jammy eggs

Keke Palmer during The "Meghan Trainor (Holiday Episode)" for Password. Photo: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

Palmer was visibly excited to dive into her latest culinary obsession, dishing the details on how to make the perfect jammy egg at home. While easy to make, jammy eggs are a labor of love that require some patience.

"You put [the eggs] in boiling water for seven minutes. You take it out, put it in an ice bath — like the cool kids are doing with the ice plunge," Palmer instructed with a smile. "You put it in the ice bath for three minutes; you take it out."

Palmer then moved on to how to make the marinade, which takes the jammy eggs to a whole new flavorful level. "You put in a little jar a little soy sauce, little tamarind, a little bit of rice vinegar, a little bit of chili, ginger, maybe a little bit of garlic."

"You put all the eggs up in [the jar] overnight," Palmer concluded excitedly. "You wake up in the morning, crack it open on some rice. Oh, yeah. That's the jammy egg for your a--. It's good."

As Evans and Palmer cackled over Palmer's impromptu jammy egg tutorial, she humorously crooned, "Let her cook!" Impressed with Palmer's culinary know-how, he asked if Palmer was skilled in the kitchen.

"I mean, I make a mean jammy egg," Palmer laughed, pondering which meals she loves making. "I can cook great breakfast. Great with a pancake, great with eggs, bacon, all that kind of stuff."

Keke Palmer is helping spread the love of #jammyeggs online

Keke Palmer at the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images

From her iconic lie detector interview ("I'm sorry to this man") to her red carpet catch-up with Megan Thee Stallion ("You know it's your girl!") — Palmer is no stranger to going viral online.

Following the Password host's egg-influenced interview, the TikTok hashtag #jammyegg continues to gain traction, with several home chefs using her instructions as a background sound for their own jammy egg concoctions. Palmer has always been a trailblazer, and her latest hyper-fixation meal has been deemed a must-try by many.

"I love how Keke has created yet ANOTHER viral sound that has spawned a new trend," one TikTok user commented on a 2025 jammy egg video, while another TikTok using her sound clip wrote, "Keke gets it." Palmer's influence has even led to older videos of jammy eggs recirculating, with one TikTok user commenting on a 2021 video, "Here to see what keke talking bout," as another posted, "Here because of KEKE."