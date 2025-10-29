Keke Palmer Turns Into Snoop Dogg with Transformative Mustache & Beard

Keke Palmer never does anything halfway, and that includes Halloween.

The actress, singer, and Password host went all out for the 2025 holiday and even got her 2-year-old son Leodis in on the fun, because what good would it do to dress as Snoop Dogg in the "That's My Name" video without a Lil' Bow Wow? From the cornrows to the facial hair to the swag, Palmer delivered a pitch perfect impression of The Voice Coach, and she lip syncs his verse as if she was born to do it. Leo, meanwhile, proves he inherited his mom's star power.

Palmer shared the costumes on Instagram in two separate posts. With the music video recreation she wrote, "Woof the dogs came to playyyy," and she captioned a little photoshoot with, "My son my lil road dog FORREAL!" And if you think those comment sections weren't filled with fire emojis, think again.

In her Instagram stories, Palmer gave a shoutout to Snoop and indicated that doing an impression of him was not as easy as she made it look.

"And to be clear uncle Snoop Dogg flow ain't nothingg to play with," she wrote. "Felt like I was doing a marathon with my mouth twist and turns hahaa."

RELATED: Keke Palmer Goes Blonde in Lavish Game of Thrones Costume with 1-Year-Old Son Leo

Snoop Dogg attends the 2025 Time100 Gala at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025 in New York City; Keke Palmer appears on The Jennifer Hudson Show on January 31, 2025 in Burbank, California. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Chris Haston/WBTV

Snoop has not yet shared his thoughts on the video, but he has reposted it multiple times in his Instagram stories.

Leo also featured in Palmer's 2024 Halloween costume, for which they posed on Game of Thrones' iron throne. He was little Joffrey Baratheon, while Palmer went strawberry blonde as Cersei Lannister.

Keke Palmer returns as the host of Password Season 3

Keke Palmer at the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images

The game show was renewed for a third season in August 2025, with the Emmy-winning Palmer returning as host and Jimmy Fallon at her side as one of the recurring players. There's no premiere date yet, but the duo promised even more fun when the show returns.

"We couldn't be more excited to return to Password," Fallon and Palmer said in a statement about the renewal. "It's the only show where you get to lock eyes with a total stranger and think, 'OK, based on absolutely nothing, we're going to bet that you understand that when one of us says 'fluffy,' we mean 'pillow.' We love working with each other so much and are taking it to another level this season with bigger guests, wilder guesses, and guaranteed laughs."

RELATED: Password Is Coming Back for Season 3: What to Know