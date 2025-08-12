Keith Urban Reveals Who Gets Credit for His Famous Hair: "I've Never Decided..."

Keith Urban's music career spans decades, and his signature straight, sandy-blonde hair has earned its own fan following. Despite the widespread love for Urban's luscious hairdo, in a November 2024 interview with TODAY, the Aussie country singer set the record straight.

Urban chatted with TODAY following his smash Citi Concert Series set, opening up about his 2024 album High and some of the emotional highs that have come during his lucrative career. After being asked about his iconic hairstyle and how it came to be such a pillar of his tousled rocker look, Urban clarified that his long, straight hair wasn't intended to be part of his brand. By the grace of Urban family genetics, the Grammy winner simply wakes up looking like that.

"I've never decided to make hair a part of my look," Urban confessed to TODAY. "God bless my mom. I got my mom’s hair, and my dad really didn’t have much, and I’m grateful that I got her gene. Go, mom."

Yes, you read that correctly: Urban is just rocking with what his mother gave him, stealing hearts with his swoon-worthy genetics.

Keith Urban squashes rumors he straightens his hair

Urban's dreamy hairdo has inspired some to wonder if he's getting some behind-the-scenes help with the luxurious look, or is perhaps straightening his hair to achieve the same effect. How does he get it so perfectly straight? But Urban is keen to clarify he's not pulling any elaborate hairstyling hacks.

During an April 2025 interview with MuchMusic, Urban was shown a throwback photo from his early career, and while his fashion choices were a blast from the past, his slick, long hairdo remains timelessly intact. "I don't know what is going on [in the photo], I will say one thing," Urban announced. "Over the years, I've always been accused of flat-ironing my hair. I've never flat-ironed my fricken' hair."

After getting a big laugh, Urban added, "That's what it looks like when I wake up, And I'm not saying that as a like, 'I'm lucky!' [My hair] pisses me off."

Keith Urban talks about his multi-decade music career: "Really blessed and lucky"

While his hair may get headlines, Urban's career has been defined by his deep love for performing and ability to connect with audiences worldwide. During Urban's November 2024 TODAY interview, he spoke about how, amid the global tours, sold-out shows, and his multi-decade country career, his love for the craft has "never changed."

"I love playing music just as much as I did when I was sitting in my bedroom at 6 years old learning to play guitar," he explained. "I don't feel any different. I'm just as excited to write the next song, put on the next tour, make another album — like, literally giddy with excitement to do that. That's never changed."

Urban concluded, "And that could have worked or not worked, as far as staying relevant or being able to have songs that connect. I've just been really blessed and lucky, and the harder I've worked, the luckier I've become."