The Dateline host's hallmark delivery keeps audiences hooked even with the simplest of ideas.

While many associate Valentine's Day with chocolates and romantic dinners, for Dateline fanatics, they know it's time to kick back, relax, and listen to the sweet, sweet sound of Keith Morrison reading the phone book.

Morrison has made a tradition of bringing out his well-known baritone voice to read one of the most mundane texts imaginable, transforming pages of addresses into something unexpectedly hypnotizing. It's a tongue-in-cheek tradition that began as a playful nod to his reputation of having one of the most iconic voices in television. Over time, Morrison's phone book readings have become a seasonal treat that many look forward to, such as TODAY's Carson Daly, who hyped up the longtime Dateline correspondent's tradition in a February 2024 episode.

"Every year around Valentine’s Day, the Dateline anchor shows his fans some love by simply reading the phone book because with that voice you can truly say anything, and people are hooked," Daly gushed before giving viewers a quick listen to Morrison's latest reading.

In the video clip, Morrison lists off dull addresses with his mesmerizing cadence. "105 East Torrington Ave, 13 West Pope Ave," Morrison read in his velvety timbre. "The 2200 South Commercial Street, 109 East Gum Avenue..."

“It is terrific," Daly said after hearing Morrison's sultry snippet. "I love that tradition!"

In 2025, the Dateline anchor recorded another dramatic reading of the phone book, posted on YouTube, which collected the attention of many adoring fans. Sure, Morrison was just reading off random addresses, but with the smooth jazz music and his velvety panache, each entry reads like a masterpiece. "Now give me 6 more hours and it’ll be perfect!" one commented, while another added, "Wow! I'm positively swooning!"

Keith Morrison opens up about how his parents helped him find his "dreamy" pipes

Whether he's listing off the phone book or reading a cherished children's tale or Dateline's latest mystery, Morrison's captivating delivery continues to be an obsession. The roots of his spellbinding narration stem from his parents, who instilled a sense of "authority" in holding an audience's attention from a young age.

"To convey the essence of a story, you need to be able to have a certain amount of authority in your voice," Morrison revealed in an NBCU Academy interview breaking down his bewitching vocals. "My dad was a preacher, and my mother was the choir leader."

"My mother used to teach the importance of lyricism and cadence in telling stories. And from my father, I'm learning about the importance of taking a text and somehow making it relevant for the people who are hearing it," Morrison explained.

Morrison echoed the sentiment while speaking about his "dreamy" pipes in a 2017 Entertainment Weekly interview with The Good Place star Kristen Bell, again crediting his parents for raising such a melodic storyteller.

"Have you always had these pipes, or did you hone them and do something specific?" Bell asked.

"Lots of vodka and ice," Morrison teased.

"But did you have such a sort of a choreographed dreamy vocal cord scenario when you were doing the news, or did you let that flourish when you did more narration?" Bell asked.

"My mother was a music teacher and the organist of the church, and my dad was the preacher," Morrison explained. "He was a spellbinding storyteller, and my mother was a very organic sort of music teacher. And she understood that the music comes out of a person as opposed to being some separate creation. So she would do that, he would do that."

"[The talent] rained down on you," Bell marveled. "You have the ear."

Keith Morrison says his iconic voice is his "instrument" for storytelling

Part of what makes Morrison's voice so instantly recognizable is his ability to harness his vocal chords like an instrument, a talent his mother helped him flex. Morrison views Dateline narration like "a performance," an opportunity to invite audiences into a must-hear story.

"Telling stories is a little like singing a song; it's a performance," Morrison said in his NBCU Academy interview. "Maybe you're telling your own story, maybe you're telling somebody else's story. It doesn't really matter; it has to be told as if no one else knows this story."

Morrison continued, "What you're doing is you're presenting information through the instrument, which is yourself. The instrument isn't your vocal cord or the timbre of your voice."

Despite his undeniably silky vocals and dreamy cadence, Morrison asserts that his beloved baritone register has little to do with keeping his listeners attentive — it's all in the personality. "You can have a high squeaky voice or a deep resonant voice; it doesn't really matter," Morrison said. "The instrument is the way you bring your personality to bear on the information, which you're going to transmit."