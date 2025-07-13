In the spinoff's first episode, the two best friends weren't seeing eye-to-eye and had a fight during a Love Island rooftop party in L.A.

What Kaylor Regrets the Most About Her Fight with Liv on Beyond the Villa

Love Island USA Season 6's cast all reunited for Beyond the Villa, but unfortunately for fans, they're not quite one big happy family.

Besties Liv Walker and Kaylor Martin bonded in Fiji last summer and the left the villa inseparable, frequently traveling together, with Liv staying at Kaylor's home in Pennsylvania. They even created their own joint YouTube channel, BLND MMNTS. However, during the spinoff's premiere, Kaylor revealed that their friendship "hasn't been fine for months." She said it all started when Liv allegedly lied about a camera a brand sent that was supposed to be used by both of them.

"I feel like I can't fully trust her," Kaylor confessed.

Then, the morning of the Love Island party, the 23-year-old said she felt like she'd been lied to again when, the night before, she saw on Snapchat that Liv and her boyfriend were out together and met up with Kendall. Liv had told Kaylor that their plans had been canceled, but the Snaps seemed to relay another story. And to top it all off, there was a misunderstanding about getting glam and a spray tan to film Beyond the Villa.

An upset Kaylor confronted Liv at the rooftop party — and it did not go well. Despite Liv apologizing for lying about the camera and explaining there had been a miscommunication about what was seen on Snapchat, the conversation left Liv in tears and resulted in Kaylor storming off. Kendall Washington, who's close with both women, even tried (unsuccessfully) to serve as a mediator.

Kaylor opens up about her fight with Liv on Beyond the Villa

Kaylor Martin attends the Los Angeles premiere of Sonic The Hedgehog 3 on December 16, 2024 in Hollywood, California; Liv Walker attends the 2025 American Music Awards on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Taylor Hill/Getty Images

"Little things that I feel like weren't very truthful hurt me because I'm really open, and I trust everyone," Kaylor said to NBC Insider. "I'm a very loyal friend, so when I feel like that energy isn't reciprocated, it kind of hurts me."

But there is one regret she has about how their fight went down.

"I wish I did it in a different setting," she confessed. "But [the Snaps] happened the morning of. I woke up to Snapchats of them out. So it wasn't like I was waiting for the cameras to unleash that. It happened that day. So, I think that's really important. There's a lot that goes into the camera, and you guys didn't even see all of that."

Liv Walker, Kendall Washington, Kaylor Martin at Revolve Festival on April 12, 2025 in Thermal, California. Photo: River Callaway/Billboard/Getty Images

So, where do the BFFs stand today?

"I've had my own issues with people in my immediate life that have lied to me, so I don't feel like I necessarily want someone like that in my life if that keeps happening over and over again," Kaylor told us. "But I do love Liv, and she's been a great friend to me overall. I will always love her."

Let's hope we see them make up soon. Beyond the Villa will stream every Thursday at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT beginning July 17 on Peacock.