Kaylor & JaNa Have Tension with Fellow Islanders in Beyond the Villa Sneak Peek

The Season 6 Love Islanders may have returned from Fiji, but they're as emotionally entangled as ever as loose ends remain in Peacock's new spinoff.

A new chapter in the Love Island USA universe is about to begin — this time, far from the Villa. Peacock just dropped a sneak peek from the premiere of Love Island: Beyond the Villa, a brand new spinoff that takes viewers out of the Fiji fire pit and into the real world.

Instead of chasing connections in the tropics, the series follows former Season 6 Islanders as they navigate their post-villa lives in Los Angeles, where love and drama are still very much in the air. JaNa Craig, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Serena Page, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia "Liv" Walker, and Kendall Washington are all captured adjusting to real-life relationships, lingering feelings, and the pressures of fame.

Based on the sneak peek for Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Kaylor and Aaron have yet to get closure after their Season 6 romance, leading to some juicy tension at a party. It's also confirmed that there are definitely tensions between Kaylor and her BFF, Liv, while JaNa still isn't a fan of former Villa flame, Connor. Read on to find out more.

It's awkward between Kaylor and Aaron after their rocky villa romance

Kaylor and Aaron appear in Love Island USA, Season 6 Episode 33. Photo: Kim Nunneley/Peacock

What better place to run into an ex-lover than a Los Angeles party surrounded by all of your old island pals? In Beyond the Villa's thrilling sneak peek, the Season 6 bombshells reunite at a luxe Love Island reunion, rejoicing in catching up with their fellow villa hotties. Kaylor was particularly jittery during the celebrations due to the pressure of seeing Aaron for the first time in a while. ICYMI: Season 6 was jam-packed with infidelity-fueled drama between the couple, who had a rocky public break-up following the show and its explosive reunion.

Despite their shaky end, Aaron and Kaylor finally reunite in Love Island: Beyond the Villa, but that wasn't without its fair share of concerns. After Kaylor told Villa sweethearts Leah and Miguel she was having "the worst anxiety" due to the prospect of seeing Aaron again, her island friends did their best to alleviate her concerns. But after Aaron finally rolled up to the party, Kaylor struggled to contain the panic of seeing her former paramour.

"I know it's been a really long time since Kaylor and Aaron have seen each other," Leah said in her talking head interview. "I'm sure that they'll speak. If it were me, I would probably. But I'm also stupid, so I don't know."

After her friends encouraged her to rip off the band-aid and speak to him, Kaylor finally made the first move and approached Aaron, who seemed pleased to catch up with his former Fiji friend.

Kaylor Martin appears on Love Island USA Season 6 Episode 37 "Reunion". Photo: Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock

"Do you think we should talk, or no, actually? Do you not want to?" Kaylor asked him, tossing their small talk aside. Aaron agreed to the chat, nonchalantly inviting her to speak her mind right then and there.

"So, my heart is heavy when it comes to you, so like, I don't want to do it in this setting," Kaylor admitted. "Maybe like somewhere else? I don't really know..."

Unwilling to unpack their mountain of emotional baggage at the function, Kaylor came up with a bright idea: "You 'wanna see my crib?" Kaylor asked.

"Um," Aaron said before the sneak peek came to a mind-blowing end. What could go wrong?

Kaylor and Liv also seem to be caught during a shaky time in their friendship. At the beginning of the clip, sneak peek, Kaylor criticizes Liv for "hyping her up" during a red carpet walk despite their differences.

"Thanks babe, but let's just not pretend... as a friend, as a 'sister,' you're transparent and real with your friends."

JaNa is not happy with Connor

JaNa Craig at Revolve Festival: The Eighth Annual Fashion, Music and Lifestyle Event on April 12, 2025 in Thermal, California. Photo: River Callaway/Billboard/Getty Images

There are also unresolved problems between JaNa and Connor, who briefly coupled up during their season before Connor pursued a connection with Leah instead — shading JaNa in the process. It seems the two haven't spoken since, and JaNa wants to keep it that way, and that's extended to Kenny. (The couple have been together since taking home third place last summer.)

"Connor knows not to be f-----g stupid," JaNa says, after keeping an eye out to see if the two men decide to interact.

Leah has her own thoughts on the situation as JaNa's bestie.

"Was Connor wrong? I mean, yeah," she said. "I think JaNa is in a very happy relationship. I don't know what the hell Connor has going on, but that was nine months ago. They dated two days. Same with me and the Rob stuff. That was literally, what? Like, five days of my life. Like, come on guys. Let's move the f--k on."

Where to watch Love Island: Beyond the Villa

The cast of Love Island: Beyond The Villa. Photo: Peacock

Love Island: Beyond the Villa premieres on Sunday, July 13 on Peacock. Following its debut, new episodes will stream every Thursday at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET beginning July 17.