Kaylor introduced her new man to the cast — and her ex Aaron — in the latest episode of the Love Island USA spinoff.

The Beyond the Villa Cast Thinks Kaylor's New Boyfriend "Kind of Looks Like Aaron"

It looks like Kaylor Martin is following in her bestie Liv Walker's footsteps, as she's also found romance after Love Island USA.

Kaylor's time in the villa was infamously tearful thanks to her tumultuous relationship with Aaron Evans. The two were inseparable from Day 1 in Fiji, but Aaron's escapades in Casa Amor — and the lies that followed — doomed the couple, with Kaylor standing up for herself at the Season 6 reunion.

Nearly a year later, Kaylor declared in the premiere of Love Island: Beyond the Villa that she wanted to have a hot girl summer. However, weeks later she found herself in the early stages of a relationship. In Episode 5's "Back in the Saddle, Baby!" she debuted a romance with Torin Dunn.

Much of the Beyond the Villa cast noticed Torin bore a striking resemblance to a certain someone, with JaNa Craig joking he "looks just like an American version of Aaron" and Leah Kateb remarking "he kind of looks like Aaron."

To Kaylor, there are no similarities between her new boyfriend and "toxic" ex.

Kaylor Martin appears on Love Island USA Season 6 Episode 37 "Reunion". Photo: Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock

"No, I don't want to compare Aaron and Torin," she said in confessional. "I don't think that's fair. They're completely two different people and Torin will always choose me where Aaron has not, so that's the difference."

Aaron and Torin came face-to-face during the episode as the entire group came together for Kendall Washington's party at L.A.'s famed Saddle Ranch. Learn more about what went down, and the new guy in Kaylor's life, below.

Who is Kaylor's boyfriend?

Torin is a Nashville-based influencer talent manager. Kaylor and Torin officially hard launched their relationship with a kiss in a sweet TikTok posted on May 24.

Kaylor has been sharing frequent updates on her socials ever since, including an adorable video of herself and Torin dancing together in the streets of New York with the caption, "Imagine hating on my relationship and this is what our walk home looks like." To make it even better, the TikTok used her Beyond the Villa co-star Serena Page's sound — a clip of her speaking about boyfriend Kordell Beckham during a romantic Season 6 re-coupling speech.

Most recently, Kaylor and Torin jetted off on a dreamy vacation to Greece.

How did Kaylor and Torin meet?

This isn't the first time Beyond the Villa viewers have seen Torin. He first appeared in Episode 3 "Under the Influence(r)" when Kaylor and Kendall met up with friends for dinner. The group had just got done partying the weekend before at 2025's Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California — which is where Kaylor met Torin.

Kaylor was "talking to" influencer Kaleb Winterburn at the time, who's a member of viral TikTok group the Montana Boyz and managed by Torin. (Serena hilariously spilled that Kaleb and Kaylor made out in a port-a-potty on Day 2 of Coachella 2025).

Aaron argues with Kaylor after meeting her boyfriend

Kaylor introduced Torin to the Beyond the Villa crew at Kendall's Saddle Ranch party two weeks after they met. The entire cast was welcoming — except for Aaron. While he initially said in a confessional that "it's a good thing" Kaylor was dating other people, Aaron's attitude seemed to shift as the night went on.

"I don't know what the situation is between Torin and Kaylor," he said. "And I also know what Kaylor is like. She very much likes when guys are jealous over her, but I don't think I'll give her the [reaction] that she possibly might want."

Despite saying this, Aaron confronted Kaylor at the end of the night in Saddle Ranch's parking lot, accusing her of sending him mixed signals and having "artificially brought [Torin] over to piss me off." He also alleged she attempted to kiss him the day before during an emotional off-camera conversation after a game of padel.

Aaron Evans and Kaylor Martin on Love Island: Beyond The Villa Season 1, Episode 1. Photo: Casey Durkin/PEACOCK

"If it was the other way around, you'd know, factually, that you'd get well pissed off," he told her. "After all the things you were saying yesterday... Your body language when were trying to say bye to each other and stuff, you were trying to kiss us, and I said 'No Kaylor...'".

She insisted that Aaron was "misreading the situation" and she did not try to get back together with Aaron or kiss him.

"I know I'm not giving Aaron mixed signals, so to now flip this around on me at Saddle Ranch in front of my new man seems a little calculated," she said.

As they walked away from one another, she added: "I'm sorry that I misread you. I'm sorry that I gave you whatever the f**k I gave that made you misconceive anything that I did."

New episodes of Love Island: Beyond the Villa stream every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. exclusively on Peacock.