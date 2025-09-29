Are Chris & Kay Kay Together After Love Island Games? What They Said (UPDATE)

Early on in Season 2 of Love Island Games, Kay Kay Gray and Chris Seeley were considered to be the frontrunners to win it all by many viewers.

But after losing their respective duels, the Islanders found themselves as the latest couple sent packing in Episode 8. It was a fall from grace for the duo in every sense of the word — but at least they still have each other… right?

In a September 26 post-exit interview with Us Weekly, Kay Kay and Chris spoke openly about their short-lived romance on the show, updating fans on their current relationship status now that they're back home.

Are Kay Kay and Chris still together?

Good news: It sounds like the two are taking it slow, but they're definitely exploring their blossoming relationship now that they're in the real world.

"We're just doing things at our own pace that is comfortable for us," Kay Kay revealed. "There's no labels or pressure yet. We're just taking it as it comes and still getting to know each other. We literally just met two weeks ago. Realistically, there's a lot I need to learn about him and there's a lot he needs to learn about me, and we're just having fun with it right now."

Chris echoed his partner's sentiment, but cautioned that the physical distance between them may prove to be challenging.

Kay Kay Gray and Christopher Seeley appear on Love Island Games Season 2 Episode 1. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

"We are just going with the flow and taking it day by day," he said. "There's a lot we gotta learn and then a lot we gotta figure out. She's in Dallas and I'm in L.A. right now. So we gotta figure out what that looks like. And going forward, we are seeing if we even want to continue that — which I'm sure we both do as of right now. It's looking good. But like she said, no labels and no pressure. Just simply still getting to know each other how we were with no Villa and no games."

Here's how Kay Kay and Chris approached Love Island Games Season 2

Christopher Seeley and Kay Kay Gray appear on Love Island Games Season 2 Episode 8.

For both Islanders, their run in Love Island Games Season 2 served as a chance at redemption after coming up short in their respective seasons of Love Island USA.

"For me, it was so important to represent who I am today vs. who I was two years ago," Kay Kay, who took part in Season 5, explained. "My season was two years ago and I definitely wanted to do things differently. The first time, I stuck to one person — and I really stuck to that person. This time, I was like, 'You know what? I've got to explore my options. I've got to just be free and do me.' So I feel like I did that."

Chris, on the other hand, was just coming off competing in the latest season and attempted to focus on an entirely "different mindset" this time around.

"I wanted to come in with a different mindset compared to Season 7 of Love Island USA," he revealed. "I was just taking whatever came my way and going about it. This time, I wanted to have my own path and direct it the way I wanted to go. I was coming in with that competitive mindset and focusing on the things I wanted to focus on, which is trying to get to that money. Although it didn't work out in my favor — I am proud of how my whole experience went."

