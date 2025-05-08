Who Do Katie Holmes & Giancarlo Esposito Play on Poker Face? Guest Roles Explained

Season 2 of Poker Face is officially underway with the first three episodes now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

The premiere, "The Game is a Foot" guest stars Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo (Wicked) as a group of identical sisters looking to collect a fortune after their mother dies. Episode 2, "Last Looks," picks up a while later, with Charlie technically still on the run from crime boss Beatrix Hasp (Rhea Perlman), though she hasn't been tracked to her current hiding place in Florida.

While there, she loans out of her vintage hot rod to a film production shooting a bloody murder scene at a nearby funeral parlor overseen by guest stars Ginacarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) and Katie Holmes (Batman Begins).

Let's take a closer look...

Who do Katie Holmes and Giancarlo Esposito play in Poker Face Season 2? Katie Holmes and Giancarlo Esposito play Greta and Fred Finch, a married couple who operate a funeral home that is being used as a filming location for a throwback murder movie. As luck would have it, Charlie Clae (Natasha Lyonne) is also helping out on the film's production.

Katie Holmes attends the opening night of Othello on March 23, 2025 in New York City; Giancarlo Esposito attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 2, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Bruce Glikas/WireImage; Cindy Ord/VF25/Getty Images/Vanity Fair

Fred is the third generation to run the family business and seems to enjoy his macabre work a little too much. Greta, on the other hand, has steadily grown tired of death and, following a nudge from Charlie, asks Fred for a divorce, so she can pursue the life of a cosmetologist in Miami. Knowing that he'd have to sell his beloved parlor in order to pay for the divorce, Fred decides to murder Greta and rely on the film set's fake blood splatter and screen-ready murder scene to cover his tracks.

He then cremates his wife's body, pours some of her ashen remains into an urn prop (so he can say she "left" with the crew) presses the rest into a vinyl record of Santo & Johnny's "Sleepwalk." Oh yeah, did we mention this particular funeral home can turn your loved ones' corpses into almost any trinket you can imagine?

It seems like the perfect crime, but he didn't count on Charlie making travel plans with Greta the night of the homicide. And once a friend goes missing, our favorite human lie detector doesn't stop until she finds answers. Interestingly, however, Fred is the first person to successfully skirt Charlie's superpower. His downfall doesn't come from being caught in a lie, but from the fact that he forgot to silence Greta's cellphone. Her ringtone? "Ring My Bell" by Anita Ward.

Still, Charlie is knocked unconscious and nearly burned alive before setting the whole place alight by throwing her vape into the cremator. She tries to escape with Fred, who stays back to go down with the proverbial ship. As she gets into her car, an unexpected visitor rises from the backseat with a gun: Beatrix Hasp!

The episode's title — "Last Looks" — is a ghoulish play on the filmmaking term that refers to the final moments in which the crew and actors have the opportunity to tweak something on a set before cameras get rolling for a take.

