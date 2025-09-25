Why Katie Couric Hopes to Save Lives with Her Return to TODAY

On September 25, the iconic Katie Couric returned to TODAY with an inspirational message for everyone watching.

The star made history during the March 7, 2000 episode of TODAY, when she brought cameras along to document her own live colonoscopy. Couric lost her husband, Jay Monahan, to colon cancer in 1998, and decided to broadcast her own early screening procedure to raise awareness about the preventable disease. It was not only a seminal moment for Couric and TODAY, but for all of television.

More than 25 years later, Couric remains dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of early screening for colon cancer. In a powerful conversation with Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones on September 25, the 68-year-old former TODAY anchor returned Studio 1A and spoke openly about her journey. In 2006 Couric announced her exit from TODAY on her 15th anniversary as an anchor for the show, announcing she was leaving for CBS Evening News.

When looking back on her decision to broadcast her colonoscopy, Couric admitted to Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones that she wouldn't change a thing. She's dedicated to saving lives the best way she knows how — through advocating.

"It's something that I'm really proud of, and I think that not many people can say someone has come up to you and said, 'Guess what? Because of you, I'm here today,' and that's such a gratifying thing," she explained.

Couric's reasoning behind her passion for advocating for these kinds of screenings is simple.

"I feel like it's one of those things that people need reminding of," she explained. "It's not necessarily at the top of everyone's to-do list. But as you know, colon cancer can be prevented if detected early, and that's one of the reasons I really want to continue to remind people to get screened because early detection saves lives — it's as simple as that."

Katie Couric premieres new colonoscopy PSA

Couric's return to TODAY coincided with the release of a new PSA in which she's heavily involved. She collaborated with actor Ryan Reynolds' production company and viewers were treated to an exclusive first look. It's the perfect blend of advocacy and comedy, even referencing Couric's famous TODAY colonoscopy.

"It was a lot of fun doing it, and we figured if people could possibly watch, laugh, and talk about it, and most importantly, call their doctor and make an appointment to get screened… then we'd done a good thing," she said.