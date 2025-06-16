With four little ones in her life these days, the former TODAY host says being a grandmother is "just joy."

Kathie Lee Gifford Is a Proud "Bubbe" Again After the Birth of Her 1st Granddaughter

Kathie Lee Gifford is one proud "Bubbe" with her smiley grandchildren who bring her so much joy.

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

"It's everything everybody says it is, it's just joy," the former TODAY co-anchor told Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb in 2024 about life as a grandmother. Kathie Lee, who co-hosted the fourth hour of TODAY with Kotb from 2008 to 2018, also hilariously detailed how her little "bambinos" have taken over her "pristine" Connecticut home with her trademark sense of humor.

"I can't walk through all the baby crap. I used to have a bedroom ... There's a crib in every single room in my house! Who needs so many bottles?" she joked. "But it's joy. It's so joyful to see your children marry the people they love, truly love. And then build a family of their own and then share their families."

Even with a house full of baby gear, the Emmy Award winner and bestselling author told TODAY Parents that "every moment is a gift" with her grandchildren. And now Kathie Lee has even more joy to celebrate with the birth of her first granddaughter.

Read on to learn all about her family, including her own kids and the adorable grandchildren who she loves to gush about.

How many children does Kathie Lee Gifford have? Kathie Lee Gifford has two children, son Cody and daughter Cassidy, with her late husband, NFL Hall of Famer and sports commentator Frank Gifford. Born in 1990, Cody is a producer, screenwriter, and founder of Gifford Media Group, according to his LinkedIn bio. He's been married to his wife, Erika Brown, since 2020. Cassidy was born in 1993 and has gone on to become an actress. One of her earliest roles was on That's So Raven, and she's since starred in the 2017 TV movie Like Cats and Dogs and television series including The Baxters. Cassidy married her husband, Ben Wierda, in 2020.

Cassidy Gifford, Cody Gifford and Kathie Lee Gifford attend the TCA Summer Press Tour in Los Angeles, California on July 26, 2018. Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Penske Media/Getty Images

RELATED: Kathie Lee Quoted Scripture for Hoda Kotb After Surprise Appearance on TODAY (VIDEO)

How many grandchildren children does Kathie Lee Gifford have? Kathie Lee Gifford is a proud grandma to four young grandchildren: grandsons Frankie, Finn, and Ford, as well as newborn granddaughter Rosie. And there's one more on the way. The former TODAY host's son Cody and daughter-in-law Erika announced in May 2025 that they're expecting their third child together.

Kathie Lee Gifford's first granddaughter Rosie Mae Wierda was born in 2025

The Gifford family grew by one more when Kathie Lee's daughter Cassidy gave birth to her second child with her husband Ben in June 2025. Kathie Lee told TODAY in a statement that she was "overjoyed" by the arrival of her first granddaughter, who she says is "beyond gorgeous just like her Mama."

The grandma of four also gushed about Rosie in a sweet post on Instagram. "Beyond blessed by the birth of my first granddaughter," she captioned a photo of the newborn baby girl's tiny hand. "Rosie Mae you are so loved."

Kathie Lee Gifford's grandson Frankie reminds her of her son

Kathie Lee became a grandmother for the first time when her grandson, Frank, was born in May 2022. Her son Cody and daughter-in-law Erika named their baby boy after his late grandfather, who passed away in 2015.

Kathie Lee wrote on Instagram that her heart was "bursting" when Frankie was born. Now in his toddler years, Frankie keeps his grandma laughing and smiling, perhaps especially because, as she shared on TODAY, the little boy reminds her of her son "Cody all over again."

Kathie Lee Gifford loves cuddling up with her grandson Finn

Kathie Lee's daughter Cassidy and her husband Ben welcomed their first child together, son Finn, in June 2023.

Shortly after he was born, the proud grandma couldn't soak up enough baby cuddles. In one Instagram post featuring a photo of her holding baby Finn, Kathie Lee wrote that she's the "most blessed of women," and added in another post that spending time with her grandson "is the stuff of life."

Kathie Lee Gifford's grandson Ford is a really "happy baby"

Kathie Lee became a "Bubbe" of three when her son Cody and his wife Erika welcomed their second child together, son Ford, in November 2023. "Thank you God for this beautiful blessing," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Bubbe already loves you so much Ford."

As he's gotten a bit older, Kathie Lee has certainly been enjoying Ford's smiley side. "Oh the joy of a happy baby!" she captioned a photo of her holding her grandson on her lap. "So grateful today for precious Ford."

RELATED: Hoda Kotb and Her Oldest Daughter Haley Reunited with Kathie Lee (PICS)

Kathie Lee Gifford's grandchildren will grow up calling her "Bubbe"

When Kathie Lee first became a grandmother, she shared with Kotb and Bush Hager during a 2022 appearance on TODAY that she wants her grandchildren to call her "Bubbe" for a special reason, recalling how a friend had told her the meaning behind the Yiddish nickname.

“I asked her, I said what’s a good word for a Jewish grandmother?” Kathie Lee shared. “And she goes, ‘Bubbalah. It’s Bubbe.’ And it means ‘dearest one,’ like ‘cherished one.' And a little kid only goes, ‘Buh, buh, buh, buh, buh,’ anyway. I think it’s going to be easy."

Her grandkids, however, are still working on getting the pronunciation right, as she hilariously shared on TODAY in 2024. "They still [say] 'boobie' and I go, 'No! No! And you're looking in the wrong place, they're down by my knees now!" she said, making Kotb burst out laughing. "Don't call me 'boobie.' 'It's 'Bubbe,' it's Yiddish for grandma.'"