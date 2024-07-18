Kate Hudson's SNL Drew Barrymore Impression Is Such an Early 2000s Moment

She played Barrymore's bubbly persona to perfection as a guest on Inside the Actors Studio.

Drew Barrymore and Kate Hudson are famous friends, and they're both part of historic Hollywood families. So it makes sense that Hudson would know Barrymore well enough to do a spot-on impression of her — and in a sketch from Hudson's Saturday Night Live episode, she did exactly that.

In the October 14, 2000 episode hosted by Hudson, the Glass Onion actress played Barrymore in the recurring Inside the Actors Studio parody sketch to talk to Will Ferrell's James Lipton about her career.

"Oh, my god, it is so good to be here. It’s so magical! It’s so magical," said Hudson doing her best early-2000s Barrymore, complete with her signature bubbly and deeply sincere persona.

Asked what it was like working with the lovable alien puppet in her first movie, 1982's E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Barrymore choked up and said she had "so many feelings."

"You know, like the finger, ouch! The neck that stretched. It’s emotional," Hudson's Barrymore continued, holding back tears.

Kate Hudson hosted SNL once in 2000

Since this was back in 2000, the world was in the middle of the Barrymore renaissance with Never Been Kissed coming out the year before — and Charlie's Angels hitting theaters a month after this SNL episode aired.

After Lipton asked her about why she chose to remake Charlie's Angels as a movie, he moved on to talk about Whoopi Goldberg, Barrymore's co-star in the 1995 film, Boys on the Side.

"Magical! Whoopi was so funny. Sometimes on the set, she would say, 'No, child,'" recalled Barrymore, which caused Lipton to laugh so hard he fell backwards out of his chair.

Kate Hudson attends the Max Mara Resort 2025 at Piazza San Marco on June 11, 2024 in Venice, Italy; Drew Barrymore appears on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Thursday, May 16, 2024. Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage; Todd Owyoung/NBC

Like a classic Inside the Actors Studio episode, Lipton ended the interview with the Pivot Questionnaire, which included the final question: "If heaven exists, what would you like to hear God say when you arrive?"

“Hey, Drew Barrymore, you have treated people with such care, tender care, and kindness. You smell like flowers," she answered.

"Drew Barrymore, you are a delight," Lipton declared.

Hudson's sole SNL episode featured Musical Guests Radiohead. In addition to a "Boston Teens" sketch with Jimmy Fallon and Rachel Dratch, Hudson's election-era episode also featured the "Second Presidential Debate 2000 Cold Open" starring Darrell Hammond as Al Gore and Will Ferrell as George W. Bush.

The actual Drew Barrymore is no stranger to the Studio 8H stage. She still holds the title of the youngest person to ever host SNL, making her debut on November 20, 1982, at seven years old.

Barrymore returned to host five more times: March 20, 1999; October 13, 2001; February 14, 2004; February 3, 2007; and October 10, 2009. She's made cameos several times as well — most recently in 2018. In addition to Hudson, she has also been impersonated by several people on the show, including Season 49 cast member Chloe Fineman.