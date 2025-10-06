An Alum of The Voice Just Returned to the Show & Did Something Unprecedented

It was the comeback of all comebacks tonight (October 6) on The Voice as Kanard Thomas proved once and for all that he really does have what it takes to be on the show. "I call myself 'The Comeback King,'" Thomas explained backstage at the Blind Auditions for Season 28, recalling, "My first experience on The Voice, Season 16, I made it all the way to the Blind Auditions...no chair turns."

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

But Thomas was invited to The Voice's online show "The Comeback Stage," where he was coached by pop star Bebe Rexha. "She taught me to try things that I never thought I can do and I ended up wining The Comeback Stage. I made it back to the Top 24!" Thomas said. But it was a short-lived victory. "I end up getting eliminated again," he said.

For the past few years, Thomas has travelled the world as a cruise ship singer while raising his son. But he never gave up on his dream of returning to The Voice.

"Here I am again. It’s a little intimidating, only because I have the memory of my first experience, but I’m here to create a new one. I feel very, very good about this," he said. "To have the second chance is showing myself that I am resilient, and honestly teaching my son to never give up on a dream."

RELATED: Snoop Dogg Took Off His Sunglasses on The Voice for a Rare, "Insane" Reason

Kanard Thomas got two chair turns years after getting zero on The Voice

Kanard Thomas appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

Singing Babyface's "Whip Appeal," Thomas got an enthusiastic button push from Coach Snoop Dogg, followed by another from Coach Niall Horan, who praised his "real dreamy Luther Vandross kind of vibe."

Meanwhile, Snoop admired the way Thomas took a Babyface song but "sung it like it was yours." Ultimately, Thomas joined Team Snoop.

RELATED: A Stunned Michael Bublé Ran on Stage After Max Cooper III Said *This* on The Voice

It's comeback season on The Voice

Ryan Mitchell appears on The Voice Season 28 Episode 2 “The Blind Auditions Part 2”. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

Thomas isn't the only Artist getting their second chance this year. Season 28 saw the introduction of the Carson Callback Card, which Host Carson Daly used during the first episode to give Ryan Mitchell a second Blind Audition with a better song. Mitchell was, of course, thrilled and honored, telling Daly, "I’m beyond grateful and stoked and ready to get back up there, man."

"Carson gave me such an amazing opportunity, and I really wanna show him that I am not taking it for granted. I want to make him proud," he added. Mission accomplished: Mitchell earned a spot on Team Reba McEntire!

Using failure as an opportunity to come back stronger is something that's important to McEntire. As she told Newsweek in 2023, "I can't be a mean [Coach on The Voice]...I'm learning more from [my fellow Coaches] how to let 'em down easy if they don't get picked up, coach 'em, and if you can give them any advice whatsoever. If none of the Coaches turn around, they're going home immediately. And so it's good just to say, 'If you want to come back again, try it again next season, maybe a song that suits you, one that you're really comfortable with and that really shows your talent,' give them advice and encourage them to come back."