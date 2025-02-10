TODAY viewers will be treated to a familiar face during the week of February 17.

Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Justin Sylvester as Her Next Co-Host! About the E! News Star

You'll never guess who will be alongside Jenna Bush Hager beginning next week on TODAY with Jenna & Friends.

For the past month, Hager has been on the search of a lifetime, welcoming in celebrity guests from far and wide to determine who will permanently replace the chair left vacant by Hoda Kotb's departure. This week, our favorite past and present stars of Saturday Night Live will guest-host in honor of the upcoming SNL50: The Anniversary Special, which will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock on February 14.

But Hager couldn't resist revealing her future co-host! Beginning Tuesday, February 18, E! News co-host — and celebrity gossip guru — Justin Sylvester will join in on the festivities alongside Hager.

Sylvester was actually sitting next to Hager and guest co-host Amy Poehler when the announcement was made during the February 10 episode. Sylvester had been spilling tea about all the celebs who attended the Super Bowl in New Orleans and Hager thought it was the perfect time to reveal that he would be co-hosting the fourth hour of TODAY for four days next week.

"We're gonna have the best time and no one better meme me like Beyoncé at the Grammys because I was so surprised… this is what I felt like when I found out I was doing this with you," he warned as a hilarious edited photo of him as Beyoncé was shown on-screen.

(Whoops, too late!)

Sylvester confessed to Hager that he was "shocked and so honored" when he heard the news himself.

"We're gonna have a blast," remarked Hager.

Who is Justin Sylvester?

Jenna Bush Hager and Justin Sylvester on the Today show on January 3, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty Images

Longtime viewers of TODAY's fourth hour should immediately recognize Sylvester. The 38-year-old frequently appeared on the show with Hager and Kotb over the years!

Although the star focuses on celebrity news on a daily basis, one of our all-time favorite TODAY moments was when Sylvester described how he came out to his mother, a decision that made him embrace everything about his life:

One fan put it best in the comment section: "GIVE THIS MAN A TALK SHOW!!!"

(Well, it's basically happening next week!)

Sylvester originally rose to fame thanks to his role on the 2012 reality TV series Beverly Hills Nannies, which lasted one season. The Louisiana native stole viewers' hearts and went on to appear on several seasons of the Real Housewives franchise, becoming a household name in the process.

He's been part of the E! News team since 2022, and we can't wait to see the chemistry between Hager and Sylvester beginning February 18.