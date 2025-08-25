Justin Bieber's Performance of "Peaches" on The Voice Is an Electric, Neon Dream

Margaret Qualley Tried to Set Up Her Mom and Bill Murray; Talks The Substance with Demi Moore

During the Season 20 finale of The Voice, fans were treated to an epic two-for-one performance by one of music's biggest stars.

How to Watch Watch Season 28 of The Voice on Monday, September 22 at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock.

While Voice finales are based around the unveiling of the winner, sometimes the biggest names in music drop by to share the spotlight — if just for a moment. That's exactly what happened in 2021 when Justin Bieber dazzled viewers with not one, but two songs — "Peaches" and "Hold On" — in one of Season 20's most memorable moments.

RELATED: 16-Year-Old Justin Bieber's Drum-Off with Questlove Is Epic

The spirited back-to-back performances saw Bieber show off his pipes — hitting every note with precision, of course — and the star gave fans a few glimpses of his famous dance moves, too. In all, it was another instant-classic Bieber performance. He's made a few appearances on The Voice over the years, and the 31-year-old never disappoints.

RELATED: Why Chance the Rapper Collaborated with "Brother" Justin Bieber on Their Gospel Hit

Bieber's "Peaches" has been featured on The Voice in other ways. One of the best examples is Artist Constance Howard singing it during the Season 22 Blind Auditions. It was a performance that caused Coach Camilla Cabello to smash her red button almost immediately.

When does The Voice come back?

Michael Bublé and Reba McEntire appear on The Voice Season 26 Episode 9 "The Battles Part 3". Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images

The Season 28 premiere of The Voice — promising an all-star lineup of returning Coaches and a group of Artists ready to rock the stage — takes place on Monday, September 22 at 8/7c on NBC.

Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg return to their big red Coach chairs to see who will emerge victorious in what surely will be a very competitive season.

In a May 2025 interview with Extra, Bublé opened up about returning to the show as a Coach. Season 28 will be his third straight season on The Voice, and the Canadian crooner has done well for himself so far. He was the winning Coach of Seasons 26 and 27. Now, he's hoping for a three-peat.

"I'm so built for this — I genuinely love working with these Artists so much," Bublé confessed. "I just love getting to impart my love, my passion, the knowledge I have, and honestly, to be their partner. I'm not their Coach. At some point, they're teaching me as much as I'll ever teach them. It's just the joy of walking with them on this journey."