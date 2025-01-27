Jurassic World Rebirth Will Feature Previously Unadapted Scene from Michael Crichton's Novel

More than three decades in, the Jurassic Park/World film franchise continues to draw on specific story elements from Michael Crichton's 1990 novel that kickstarted our fascination with a theme park overrun by genetically engineered dinosaurs.

In a recent interview with Variety, longtime Hollywood scribe and Steven Spielberg collaborator David Koepp teased the upcoming Jurassic World Rebirth movie (scheduled to hit the big screen this July via Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment), which will apparently feature a previously unadapted sequence from the bestselling source material.

RELATED: Jurassic World Rebirth: First Look, Plot Details Revealed For Scarlett Johansson Sequel

Jurassic World Rebirth writer David Koepp teases new dinosaur blockbuster

"I reread the two novels to get myself back in that mode," said Koepp, who famously wrote the screenplays for 1993's Jurassic Park and its 1997 sequel, The Lost World. "We did take some things from them. There was a sequence from the first novel that we’d always wanted in the original movie, but didn’t have room for. We were like, 'Hey, we get to use that now.' But just to get back in that head space 30 years later — is it still fun? And the answer is yes, it still really is. Dinosaurs are still fun."

The process of grafting scenes from the first novel onto subsequent films is, of course, nothing new to the beloved series. The T. rex attack at the waterfall in Lost World and the Pterosaur "birdcage" sequence in Jurassic Park III are both great examples of returning to the dino-well. For the time being, we can only guess what Koepp repurposed for Rebirth, though fans do have theories.

Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali) appears in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025). Photo: Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

What we do know for certain, however, is that Rebirth takes place five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion. Unable to survive in the unfamiliar environment of a 21st century Earth, the menagerie of escaped dinosaurs from Lockwood Manor have begun to die off, with the rest congregating in tropical biospheres around the equator.

Most folks are happy to leave them be, but human greed is one hell of a drug. And speaking of powerful drugs, the plot centers around a group of mercenaries (led by Scarlett Johansson's Zora Bennett) looking to collect priceless DNA samples from the largest lizards on behalf of a pharmaceutical company looking to develop a miracle panacea for humankind.

"The first two movies were two of my favorite experiences ever," Koepp told Variety. "And Steven said, 'What about starting over? Let’s try something all new.' I said, 'Oh, that’s a cool idea. What if blah, blah, blah,' and then I threw an idea back. That’s it. It caught. You do that all the time with your friends and collaborators: throw ideas back and forth. And sometimes they catch, usually they don’t. There is pressure because it’s going to cost a lot of money and there are going to be big expectations and blah, blah, blah. But there was no pressure at first — just the pursuit of our ideas."

RELATED: Jeff Goldblum's Surprise Advice for New Jurassic World Star Scarlett Johansson: "Don't Get Eaten!

Mahershala Ali (Green Book), Jonathan Bailey (Wicked), Rupert Friend (Asteroid City), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool) co-star.