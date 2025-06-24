Indulge Your Dino-Sized Appetite with These Jurassic World Rebirth Popcorn Buckets

Popcorn buckets...uh...find a way, especially with Jurassic World Rebirth a week away from hitting the big screen (click here to chomp down on some tickets).

And what goes better with a dino-sized blockbuster than an ice-cold soda and a basin of fresh movie theater popcorn? But not just any snack holder will do. Both Regal and Cinemark have their prehistoric priorities in order with custom popcorn buckets inspired by the most iconic elements of the Universal franchise.

"In the '60s there was the Summer of Love and in 2025, it’s the Summer of the Popcorn Bucket," Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst at Comscore, tells NBC Insider. "Jurassic World Rebirth is getting in on the action as the popcorn bucket craze sweeps the nation with a receptacle that would put even the angriest T. rex in a good mood."

RELATED: Jurassic World Rebirth Director On Why We Love the Franchise So Much: "You Want to Be Scared"

Dergarabedian continues: "As a retail-friendly objet d'art, these collectables have become a buzz-worthy addition to the movie theater experience, and like the M3GAN 2.0 container, this new Jurassic World bucket will be a fast seller and likely wind up on eBay at a premium price. A keepsake like these popcorn buckets creates a tangible moviegoing memory that further differentiates the movie theater experience from the stay-at-home small screen option, and that’s great news for theater owners looking to motivate patrons to run like raptors to the multiplex to grab up their own Jurassic bucket."

Check out exclusive movie theater popcorn buckets for Jurassic World Rebirth

RELATED: Watch Scarlett Johansson Explain Jurassic World Rebirth in Surprisingly Soothing ASMR

Written by Jurassic Park and Lost World scribe David Koepp, Rebirth was directed by Gareth Edwards (Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story). Steven Spielberg, who helmed the first two entries in the franchise, returns as executive producer alongside Denis L. Stewart and Jim Spencer. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley are producers

RELATED: The Cast & Characters of Jurassic World Rebirth, Explained

The film features an ensemble cast comprised of Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Mahershala Ali (Green Book), Jonathan Bailey (Wicked), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Jurassic World Rebirth opens exclusively in theaters Wednesday, July 2. Click here for tickets!