Jurassic World Rebirth Drone Show Dominates Skies Over New York City (WATCH)

Dinosaurs ruled the Earth once again, albeit for a brief period, over the weekend when a drone show inspired by Jurassic World Rebirth (in theaters Wednesday, July 2; click here for tickets) dominated the skies over New York City.

Localized at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, the impressive light display showed the mighty Quetzalcoatlus flapping its massive wings over the NBCUniversal headquarters. The flying dinosaur then dissipated, with the drones reforming into the iconic skeletal T. rex logo of the blockbuster film franchise (all current films are now streaming on Peacock). All the while, John Williams' instantly recognizable Jurassic Park theme — a cue that has only grown in majesty over the last 32 years — played speakers.

Jurassic World Rebirth drone show hits 30 Rock in New York City

Quetzalcoatlus is just one of several dinosaur species fans can expect to see in Rebirth, which picks up five years after the events of 2022's Jurassic World Dominion. Hoping to achieve a medical breakthrough for all of humanity with the genetic material of the once-extinct lizards, a pharmaceutical company launches an expedition to InGen's original research laboratory, tapping former special forces operative Zora Bennett (Black Widow's Scarlett Johansson) to lead the highly dangerous mission.

As we've seen in the trailers and official production stills, one objective is to collect DNA from a cliffside Quetzalcoatlus nest. Zora provides the muscle and protection; while paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Wicked's Jonathan Bailey), who studied under the great Alan Grant (Sam Neill), provides the scientific know-how.

“We wanted a film that felt like a fresh start while remaining in the world of the previous films,” longtime franchise producer Frank Marshall says in the film's production notes. “We continue to develop the idea that ‘life finds a way’ with a different kind of story that combines heist-movie adventure with creature-feature horror. We have new characters, a new setting, and new dinosaurs, some of which have gone very, very bad. At the same time, what I find exciting about Rebirth is that it finds a tone that harkens back to the original Jurassic Park. And that has a lot to do with the creative team we assembled for this one.”

