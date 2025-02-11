Dinosaurs Are Back & Bigger Than Ever in Jurassic World Rebirth's "Big Game" Spot (WATCH)

Smack in the midst of the biggest football game of the year on Sunday, a fierce new trailer landed for what could be the summer’s biggest movie blockbuster. Dinosaurs deemed too dangerous ever to be moved out of remote quarantine run totally amok in the new clip for Jurassic World Rebirth, a fresh pulse-pounding look at stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali as they squad up for a terrifying, top-secret retrieval run at an abandoned dinosaur research island.

First-time Jurassic franchise director Gareth Edwards (Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) is bringing his sci-fi and monster movie eye to Jurassic World Rebirth, which jump-starts the iconic series with an audience-pleasing dose of old-school reptile terror. “No one’s dumb enough to go where we’re going,” says Ali, as intrepid team leader Duncan Kincaid — and from the trailer’s creepy glimpse at the film’s forbidden-island setting, it’s tough to disagree with that.

Action meets prehistoric horror in the new “Big Game” trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth

The trailer gives fresh new peeks at familiar freaky dinosaurs (like Velociraptors!) that’ve haunted humans since Steven Spielberg first launched the franchise with 1993’s Jurassic Park — plus a slew of new DNA-sourced dino creations that, as the clip eerily teases, mark “the worst of the worst.” Beasts (like the fearsome Titanosaurus!) flagged from the start as too ferocious to come anywhere near founder John Hammond’s family-friendly paleontological zoo from the original film.

Jurassic World Rebirth takes place five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, with Earth’s present-day ecological environment throwing all kinds of chaos into the survival rulebook for the planet’s remaining rogue dinosaurs. The dinos that do still exist remain “in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived,” as the film’s synopsis teases, including the “three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air” — which together hold the DNA key to a miracle drug that promises to offer “life-saving benefits to humankind.”

Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) and Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) appear in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025). Photo: Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Of course the problem lies in finding a way to actually extract that DNA from its living dino hosts, which is where Johansson (as skilled covert ops expert Zora Bennett) and her crack team of reptile-stalking insurgents come in. Once they’re on the dinosaurs’ home turf, the gang is definitely bound to get far more than they ever bargained for, including coming “face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.”

Alongside Ali as Duncan Kincaid, and Bailey (Wicked, Bridgerton) as paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis, Jurassic World Rebirth also stars Rupert Friend (Homeland, Obi-Wan Kenobi) as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs, plus Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer, Murder on the Orient Express) as Reuben Delgado — the father of the shipwrecked civilian family whose path crosses with Zola's at just the right (or maybe the wrong) time. Filling out the cast are Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).