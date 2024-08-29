Jurassic World Rebirth: First Look, Plot Details Revealed For Scarlett Johansson Sequel

The latest entry in the iconic dino-saga is currently slated to hit theaters in July 2025.

Just six months after Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment confirmed that a new Jurassic World movie was in development, we now have an official title, early plot details, and a pair of first-look images.

The upcoming installment in the massive blockbuster franchise will go by the name Jurassic World Rebirth and will hit theaters everywhere next July. Written by David Koepp, scribe behind Jurassic Park and The Lost World, the movie is helmed by Gareth Edwards, who knows a thing or two about giant reptiles, having reimagined Godzilla for American audiences a decade ago. The British director is also known for Monsters, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and The Creator.

Rebirth features an all-star cast made up of Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Mahershala Ali (Green Book), Jonathan Bailey (Wicked), Rupert Friend (Asteroid City), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer(), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty) Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Naturally, Steven Spielberg, the man who started it all over 30 years ago, is an executive producer on the movie, as are Denis L. Stewart and Jim Spencer. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley are producers. As you'll see in the two production stills below, we've got two classic scenarios associated with the Jurassic mythos: a person igniting a flare (probably to distract a hungry dinosaur whose vision is based on movement) and people gazing up at something in wonder (probably a grazing dinosaur or similar) from a patch of tall grass.

First Look at Jurassic World Rebirth

Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali) appears in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025). Photo: Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) and skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) appear in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025). Photo: Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

What is Jurassic World Rebirth about?

Set in the same world established by writer-director Colin Trevorrow, a reality in which humans and dinosaurs live side-by-side, Jurassic World Rebirth takes place five years after the events of Dominion. Given that our planet has changed so much over the last 65+ million years, the ecology of Earth is proving rather inhospitable for the giant lizards that escaped Lockwood estate at the end of Fallen Kingdom. "Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived," reads the synopsis provided by Universal. "The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind."

Johansson leads the expedition as Zora Bennett, an expert in covert operations who heads a top-secret team tasked with securing — what else? — genetic material from the three biggest specimens. However, things take a turn for the unexpected when Zora's crew comes across a civilian family whose boat capsized by aquatic dinosaurs. Stranded on an island together, the group makes a shocking discovery that's been hidden from the world for decades.

The cast also includes Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali as Zora's trusted team leader, Kincaid; Olivier Award winner Jonathan Bailey as paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis; Emmy nominee Rupert Friend as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs; Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Reuben Delgado, patriarch of the shipwrecked family; Blaise, Iacono, and Miranda as the members of Reuben’s family; and Velge, Sylvain, and Skrein as members of Zora and Krebs' crew.

When does Jurassic World Rebirth open in theaters?

The fourth entry in the Jurassic world series (and the seventh overall in the Jurassic saga) will stomp its way into theaters sometime next July. A specific date has yet to be announced.

