You’ve Never Seen Anything Like What Jonglissimo Just Did on the AGT Stage

After starting with a glitch, it went off without a hitch.

How to Watch Watch Americaâs Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Juggling Act Jonglissimo took the stage for America's Got Talent Season 20 under less than auspicious circumstances. The four-man juggling troupe, which uses dozens of clubs to perform perfectly synchronized routines, had (temporarily) replaced a member just four days prior due to an illness. On top of that, Simon Cowell famously hates jugglers, and had already made an exception once this season for the Messoudi Brothers, who would be hard to top.

Then there was the technical aspect. When the performance began, the lights turned off and the clubs lit up, but as the performers began tossing them in the air, the dark stage behind them did nothing. Clearly, there was supposed to be more to the visual. After a brief technical reset, they started over, and their performance was flawless.

RELATED: Inside the Messoudi Brothers’ "Sexy" and "Frightening" Nearly-Naked Knife Act (VIDEO)

Jonglissimo appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 4 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Even Simon couldn't deny Jonglissimo

The Austrian-German team absolutely nailed their performance, setting a record for clubs (90!) juggled by a four-person team. The whole Act was greatly enhanced by the light show behind them, making it appear like the lit-up clubs left colorful rays of light in the air.

"That one sick guy is gonna be so angry," joked Howie Mandel. "I’ve been waiting all bloody day for this. I could have watched that for ever and ever," added Judge Mel B. "It was exciting... it was beautiful," said Sofía Vergara, noting, "I didn’t notice any mistakes." Even Simon Cowell had to admit, "this is really smart and different."

RELATED: Simon Compares This All Boys Choir to a Broadway Show After "Powerful" AGT Audition

Jonglissimo appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 4 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The fact that there are still jugglers pushing boundaries speaks to the ever-higher bar on AGT.

As Mel B. told NBC Insider ahead of the landmark season, "The fact that it's been going for 20 years and they're still producing talent that is like out of this world. Some of it's really crazy and silly, and some of it is spectacular that I've never seen before. It's just one of those shows that you just think, 'Really, another year?' And then bam, yes, and it's the 20th anniversary, which is even more insane."