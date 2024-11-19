AGT's 9-Year-Old Piano Protégé Journeyy Hit Unreal High Notes Singing Bob Marley

America's Got Talent Season 19 was unforgettable for many reasons — and one of them is a 9-year-old's jaw-dropping Quarterfinals performance!

Every time Journeyy took the stage on AGT was a special moment. But his cover of Bob Marley's "Three Little Birds" will live on forever as one of the most memorable in show history. With the poise and grace of someone much older, young Journeyy sat down at the piano to deliver a message of hope in the spirit of the legendary reggae icon.

For two unbelievable minutes, the spirit of Marley flowed through Journeyy as his soft vocals sang the familiar refrain of "Don't worry about a thing / Every little thing is gonna be alright." The young man captivated AGT fans with every word; he even threw in a few impressive runs to show off his singing skills. And the fact that Journeyy also played the piano while singing is a testament to his talent.

Journeyy received a long standing ovation, including from the Judges, who were blown away.

"That's a moment; it really is," Simon Cowell told him after the performance. "There's something about you. You're such a sweet kid with such potential, and I really, really, really hope the audience gets behind you tonight, because you really deserve this."

"I have to applaud you because it's quite gutsy to take this very, very famous Bob Marley song… it's very gutsy, so good on you for doing that," Heidi Klum said. "You sounded beautiful."

Although Richard Goodall won AGT Season 19, something tells us this won't be the last time we see Journeyy!

Howie Mandel opens up about AGT Season 19

Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell appear on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 6 "Auditions 6". Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

Howie Mandel told Decider in May 2024 about AGT Season 19, "It sounds like I'm overhyping, which I'm not, but this season is funnier, more exciting, weirder than anything I have ever seen. I laughed harder in Season 19. I was more dismayed, more disgusted, more amazed than I have ever been with any one season of the show."

Mandel credits the show's success to the incredible dynamic between the Judges. (Season 19 featured Cowell, Klum, and Sofia Vergara.)

"I don't know how to explain what we have, except that what you see is what it is," Mandel said. "We are real. We genuinely enjoy each other and socialize outside and after and before the show. We come from very different worlds and have very different business acumens, but we respect each other's opinions. I will love something that somebody else hates. They'll love something that I hate. And that is OK. We're just four really authentic people who speak their minds and have a lot of respect and love for each other."