Street Performer Jourdan Blue Has "Magical" AGT Live Act Despite Terrible Sickness

The New Orleans singer took the stage once again weeks after his Golden Buzzer Audition.

Jourdan Blue delivered a spectacular performance of Calum Scott's "Biblical" during the first night of Quarterfinals on Season 20 of America's Got Talent, earning himself America's Vote and moving on to the Semifinal, despite being severely ill that night.

He barely let one that anything was wrong during the song, demonstrating his vocal range and emotional intensity. But when the performance was over, he did look rather wiped out, and Judge Simon Cowell was quick to explain why.

"Somebody told me just before the break that you nearly didn't come on because you're sick, is that right?" he asked, to which Blue responded, "I just threw up three times." Cowell told him he did "bloody well," and Blue confirmed that the opportunity of AGT "means everything to me and there wasn't gonna be anything that held me back from that."

Jourdan Blue appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 10 “Quarter-Finals 1”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

"I really truly believe that you can win this. This performance... I know that you can be 10 times better," added Howie Mandel, who originally gave Blue a Golden Buzzer at his Audition and praised his fortitude for singing amid "whatever you're dealing with."

Mel B., too, thought his voice was "just so perfectly beautiful," saying, "I could sense you were holding back a little bit but it was magical."

Sofía Vergara praised him with no reservations, telling Blue, "I think you're just good. Sick or not sick, the way you look, the way your emotions can reach us, the way your voice sounds, everything about you screams rock star."

Blue had to overcome tragedy to audition

From the moment he stepped onto the AGT stage, the Judges were blown away by Blue's talent and his story. The New Orleans native spends his evenings singing on a street corner, and explained backstage, "I’ve had a lot of really cool experience through it, but it’s also a struggle. I go out and I sing from probably around 8 p.m. to 2 or 3 a.m., or until the cops kick me out of the street."

"It’s what I do to provide for my girlfriend and my son Jax," he said, adding, "It’s hard but I want to lead by example and show my son you should chase your dreams."

On stage, Blue admitted that his home base had recently been rocked by a tragedy. "At the beginning of the year there was an attack on New Orleans right on the exact block where I perform…" he recalled. After taking a moment to collect himself, he continued, "It made me realize that there’s so much more to live for. That’s what made me choose AGT. I feel like this is the best way to level up."

Jourdan Blue appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 10 “Quarter-Finals 1”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

For his big moment, Blue chose "Breakeven" by The Script, and got the surprise of a lifetime when Mandel used his first Golden Buzzer of the season on him.

After getting America's Vote, you'll see Jourdan Blue in the Semifinal on September 16

Along with Sirca Marea and LightWire, Jourdan Blue was one of the Top 3 Acts chosen by AGT voters to move on from the first night of Quarterfinals to the all-important Live Semifinal, which means you'll hear him again on September 16 at 8pm ET on NBC, hopefully feeling healthy and well-rested.