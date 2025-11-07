Jordan Peele's Documentary, High Horse: The Black Cowboy, Coming to Peacock (DETAILS)

The Oscar-winning director executive produced project explores the untold history of the Black cowboy in the American wild west.

Jordan Peele has a new project coming to Peacock.

The Oscar-winner's Monkeypaw Productions and Universal Television Alternative Studio is set to drop High Horse: The Black Cowboy on Thursday, November 20. The three-part documentary series will explore history and pop culture to reveal the largely untold heritage of Black cowboys.

High Horse arrives in the wake of a national reclaiming of the wild west through art. In 2025, Beyoncé became the first Black woman to win a Grammy for best country album, while country artist Shaboozey made history and broke the record for most number of weeks as No. 1 on Billboard's Top 100 with “A Bar Song (Tipsy)." Tracy Chapman's 1988 hit "Fast Car" was thrust into the public conversation yet again with Luke Combs' 2023 cover. And a special shoutout to AGT standouts Chapel Hart, The BoykinZ, and Steve Ray Ladson.

RELATED: 5 Jordan Peele Movies and TV Shows to Watch Before Scare Tactics

"I’m grateful to Monkeypaw for amplifying the powerful voices and long-standing culture of Black Cowboys and Cowgirls through High Horse: The Black Cowboy, on Peacock," Peele said. "Their history is inseparable from the story of our country — and this project aims to honor and celebrate their lasting legacy.”

In a trailer released on November 5, we get a glimpse at the powerful project, with the profound opening line: "If there were no Black cowboys, America would not exist." Interspersed with footage of the Black cowboys of today, we see everyone from Peele to Rick Ross reflect on the subject.

High Horse: The Black Cowboy. Photo: Peacock

Learn more about High Horse: The Black Cowboy, below:

When does High Horse: The Black Cowboy premiere?

The documentary begins streaming on Peacock Thursday, November 20.

RELATED: Jordan Peele's HIM Turns Football Into a Literal Nightmare in First Terrifying Teaser Trailer

How many episodes are there?

High Horse is a three-part documentary.

Which stars will appear in High Horse: The Black Cowboy?

Jordan Peele attends the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Him" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California; Tina Knowles attends the 2025 Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Inglewood, California; Lori Harvey attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage; Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic; Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter

RELATED: Bel-Air's Final Season Trailer Reveals New Baby Fears, School Fights, and Relationship Woes

The documentary is directed by Jason Perez and will feature original interviews from: Peele, Bun B, Blanco Brown, Pam Grier, Lori Harvey, INK, Tina Knowles, Rick Ross, Glynn Turman, Lynae Vanee, and The Compton Cowboys.

The original score is composed by Raphael Saadiq. It's executive produced by Peele, Win Rosenfeld, Keisha Senter, Jamal Watson from Monkeypaw Productions, Mari Keiko Gonzalez, Liz Yale Marsh, Kadine Anckle, Tom Casciato, Sacha Jenkins and Keith McQuirter.