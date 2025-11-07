Watch Jonathan Bailey's Hastily Made Audition Tape That Landed Him the Role of Fiyero

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Get the story behind the audition tape that put Jonathan Bailey in the running for Fiyero.

NBC's huge musical special, Wicked: One Wonderful Night, was a delightful, two-hour celebration of all things Wicked and Wicked: For Good (in theaters on November 21!).

Filmed at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in front of a live audience, the special featured incredible musical extravaganzas from Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, singing some signature songs of their characters, Glinda and Elphaba. It also included remarkable performances from fellow Wicked cast members Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, and the recently crowned Sexiest Man Alive, Jonathan Bailey.

The special was full of behind-the-scenes lore about the making of both Wicked and Wicked: For Good, including a tidbit when Bailey shared the less than perfect circumstances he had to weather in order to audition for the role of Fiyero.

How can you watch Jonathan Bailey's Wicked audition tape? Wicked: One Wonderful Night features a portion of Jonathan Bailey's audition tape for the role of Fiyero. If you missed it on NBC, the 2-hour special is now streaming exclusively on Peacock as of November 7.

What song did Jonathan Bailey sing to audition for Wicked?

Prince Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) in 'Wicked', directed by Jon M. Chu. Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

In Wicked: One Wonderful Night, Bailey reminisces with his co-stars about the particularly fraught time in his career when he was starring in the 2022 West End revival of Mike Bartlett's play Cock at the Ambassadors Theatre. He recalled being asked by Wicked's casting team to send an audition tape of himself singing.

When Yeoh asked what he sang, Bailey initially joked that he sang Elphaba's huge Wicked: For Good song, "No Good Deed," but then confirmed he sang Fiyero's showstopper, "Dancing Through Life." However, he admitted that in order to get the tape in on time, he had to squeeze the audition in during the show's intermission.

Erivo appeared shocked by that admission, so Bailey said, "You sort of go, 'It's now. Just play it. Let's do it.' I was getting ready and I just sang it because it was the only way I was going to be able to do that tape."

What to know about Wicked: For Good's Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum on Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises On Wicked. Photo: Giles Keyte/NBC

An Englishman, Bailey started acting as a child in plays and musicals with the Royal Shakespeare Company. He then went on to do productions at prestigious venues like the Harold Pinter Theatre, the Royal National Theatre, and the Donmar Warehouse-Sheffield Theatres. He launched into international stardom in 2020 when audiences swooned the world over for him and his character, Anthony the 9th Viscount Bridgerton in the hit series, Bridgerton.

In 2023, he co-starred with Matt Bomer in the critically-acclaimed drama, Fellow Travelers, for which he was nominated for an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. In that same time period, he was cast as Fiyero in director Jon M. Chu's cinematic adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, Wicked. In 2025, he played paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis in Jurassic World Rebirth, and you'll see him again November 21 in Wicked: For Good!

Wicked: One Wonderful Night is available to stream on Peacock as of November 7. Wicked: For Good is in theaters November 21