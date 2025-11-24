Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey during the red carpet for the movie "Wicked: For Good" at SUHAI Music Hall on November 4, 2025 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The two Wicked stars shared a sweet behind-the-scenes moment while in costume as Elphaba and Fiyero.

Jonathan Bailey Is Unrecognizable as the Scarecrow in New Photo with Cynthia Erivo

Wicked: For Good's first weekend is in the books — and despite the film having "worldwide blockbuster" written all over it, two of its biggest stars gave fans a glimpse of how special it was working together.

In a November 23 Instagram post, Cynthia Erivo shared a behind-the-scenes photo from one of the final scenes in Wicked: For Good. Fans were treated to a snapshot of a sweet hug between Erivo and Jonathan Bailey, with both stars in full costume. The look on Erivo's face reveals that she's going through almost too many emotions to process.

While Erivo (as Elphaba) looks immediately recognizable, the same cannot be said about Bailey — he looks so different as the Scarecrow!

(Warning: Spoiler ahead.)

While Bailey spent the majority of the two Wicked films as Prince Fiyero, by the end of Wicked: For Good, he is unknowingly transformed into the Scarecrow by Elphaba in an attempt to save his life. While the spell ultimately worked and spared Fiyero an untimely death in a cornfield at the hands of the Wizard's guards, his entire body was turned to straw, giving fans the indelible image of Wicked: For Good's version of the iconic Scarecrow.

RELATED: What Happened to Elphaba & Fiyero at the End of Wicked: For Good? (EXPLAINED)

Bailey's Scarecrow costume is a thing of beauty. There's so much detail that it's almost unbelievable it isn't completely computer-generated.

“I used blonde in Fiyero’s hair as a very strong point to carry through that change," makeup designer Frances Hannon told Variety. "The blonde in his own hair in film one and the opening of film two, then develops into the straw quality from the field.”

She continued, "The wig was made from heads of wheat and sewn in, but with very little hair in it. Then you had that cute little cap that Paul designed from bark on the top.”

The photo has already amassed over 1.2 million likes and counting. It's safe to say that fans genuinely appreciate sweet behind-the-scenes Wicked moments like these.

Erivo's caption was pitch-perfect: "🌾🩵💚🧹," she wrote.

RELATED: Cynthia Erivo's Showstopping Wicked: For Good Ballad "No Good Deed," Explained

Bailey is holding Erivo in his arms, much like his character did by the end of Wicked: For Good, and Erivo, beaming while hugging her co-star, is just too cute.

"This photo!!!! 😭💚," commented one fan.

Watch Cynthia Erivo perform at the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Cynthia Erivo appears on stage during Wicked: One Wonderful Night. Photo: Ralph Bavaro/NBC

The 38-year-old star is kicking off Thanksgiving in style this year — by opening the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Coverage of the annual parade begins on Thursday, November 27, on NBC and Peacock, starting at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones — and Erivo will appear at the very start with a special musical number. An encore telecast will air at 2 p.m. ET/PT.

Click here for more information about the 99th edition of the iconic event.