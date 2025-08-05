Jonas Brothers Call Starring in This Alec Baldwin SNL Sketch a "Dream Come True"

Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas played themselves in a 2009 sketch with Alec Baldwin.

You may think of Frankie Jonas as the fourth Jonas — and rightfully so — but for one brief moment in 2009, there was another: Gary Jonas, played by Alec Baldwin.

The Jonas Brothers made their debut as Saturday Night Live Musical Guests on February 14, 2009, and matched the 30 Rock star's comedy chops called "Fourth Jonas." Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas recalled their first time in Studio 8H fondly in the August 5 episode of Amy Poehler's Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast.

Of course, Nick Jonas knows he already has a third brother, so he described the sketch saying Baldwin "played the fifth Jonas Brother," deeming it "very funny."

"How old were you when you did that, in 2009?" Poehler asked.

"I was 17," Nick said. "It was one of our biggest dreams come true."

In an SNL Behind the Scenes video from 2019, Nick also raved about working with Baldwin, SNL's all time most-frequent host.

"He's obviously brilliant," he said at the time. "His Trump is great, but his Gary Jonas is maybe some of his best work."

The Jonas Brothers played themselves with Alec Baldwin as the fourth Jonas, Gary

In "Fourth Jonas," Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas are in the recording studio, clearly stressed.

"Do we really have to do it?" Nick asks.

"It was a unanimous vote," Kevin reminds him. "We have to kick him out of the band."

"But he's our brother!" Joe points out.

In walks Baldwin as Gary, a saxophone hanging around his neck.

The Jonas Brothers and Alec Baldwin appear on Saturday Night Live Season 34 Episode 16. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

"Sorry I'm late," Baldwin's character tells them. "The security guard was all, 'You're parked in the wrong spot,' so I was all, 'I'm Gary Jonas, I'll park wherever I want,' and he was all, 'Your spot's two spots over, why don't you move?' And then I hit him in the head with my sax and I ran over here as fast as I could. How funny is that?"

"It's not that funny," says Nick.

"Oh, Nick's always so serious! But hey, if I wanted your 16-year-old advice, I would ask for it," he snaps. "Let's not forget: I'm the oldest Jonas."

Ignoring his brothers' obvious disdain for him, Gary reminds them that he's in charge because he's "two years older. He's also got a great idea.

"What if we changed our names to the Donut Brothers? I think it could get us a really cool sponsorship deal. Solid, right?"

"I don't think we should do that, Gary," says Nick, who never could've predicted that the phrase would recur in his real life.

Nick Jonas' daughter also calls her dad's band "The Donut Brothers"

Nick's wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, revealed in June that their three-year-old daughter Malti Marie hasn't quite grasped how big her dad's band is, but she has rebranded them.

"She doesn't identify them, but she calls them the Donut Brothers," Chopra Jonas told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. "Isn't it amazing? We should merch that. Let's make that into the new Labubu."

Nobody tell Malti that she totally stole that joke from her oldest uncle, Gary. And nobody tell Gary if the JoBros start making money on donuts.

Watch "Fourth Jonas" from Season 34, Episode 16 above, and stream every season of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.