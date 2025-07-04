Jonas Brothers Got the Bee Gees' Blessing For Their Summer Bop "No Time To Talk"

As the band grace fans with their new hit "No Time to Talk," it's officially time to dance.

The new Jonas Brothers single "No Time to Talk" is a sunglass-tossing, dance-inducing nod to disco's golden era, arriving just in time for summer.

The band dropped the single in June 2025 as part of their 20th-anniversary roll-out of exciting projects, and it has fans moving and grooving. The upbeat disco-pop track not only arrived just in time for the JONAS20 tour and their highly-anticipated appearance in the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special — airing live on NBC — but also teases the nostalgic vibes of their upcoming seventh studio album. With tight harmonies, '70s-infused production, and a chorus that begs listeners to bust a move, the brothers are channeling some applauded musical icons while inviting new fans to join the party.

Does "No Time to Talk" sound a little familiar to you, perhaps like a groovy tune from a former time? Learn all about the Bee Gees-inspired hit, below:

How Jonas Brothers' "No Time to Talk" reimagines "Stayin' Alive"

Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas have delivered dozens of dance-inducing hits throughout their two decades in the game, but "No Time to Talk" was crafted as a love letter to the songs that sparked their dreams of becoming a band. And according to the brothers, the Bee Gees was on the Jonas family radio rotation. Some may have noticed that the chorus to the Jonas Brothers' infectious summer bop features an interpolation of the Bee Gees' 1977 song "Stayin' Alive," boasting both sonic and lyrical similarities.

Perhaps the most obvious nod to "Stayin' Alive" arrives during the chorus of "No Time to Talk" with a play on the opening lines of the iconic 1977 track. However, instead of "Well, you can tell by the way I use my walk / I'm a woman's man no time to talk / Music loud and women warm, I've been kicked around / Since I was born," the Jonas Brothers switch up the lyrics for their high-energy chorus.

Nick delivers velvety vocals while singing: "'Cause I can tell by the way you use your walk / that you came to dance, no time to talk / Turnin' up with all your friends, you came to dance / around the clock."

The band infused the catchy chorus of "Stayin' Alive" into the track, as well. But instead of "Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin' alive, stayin' alive / Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin' alive," the Jonas Brothers sing, "I-I-I-I came to dance, no time to talk / She said, "I-I-I-I came to dance, no time to talk."

Rather than following a "woman's man" on the dance floor, "No Time to Talk" flips the perspective, delivering a song all about a woman having the time of her life while shaking her tail feathers.

"No Time to Talk" is a taste of what's to come on Jonas Brothers' upcoming album

Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas of Jonas Brothers perform on day 3 of Festival d'été de Québec on July 06, 2024 in Quebec City, Quebec. Photo: Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

The Jonas Brothers announced the single's release on June 19 with a heartwarming Instagram post, revealing how excited the band was to receive the Bee Gees' official "blessing" for the summer bop. "No Time to Talk" is the second single from the band's upcoming album, Greetings from Your Hometown, set to drop on August 8, 2025.

"Growing up on the music that our Dad played for us led to a lifelong influence from the legends that came before us," the band captioned the post. "That influence was undeniably felt while writing what is now 'No Time To Talk' and putting it out into the world today with The Bee Gees blessing feels unreal. We hope you have as much fun with this one as we had making it !! Time to danceeee."

Jonas Brothers are revisiting their musical roots with Greetings from Your Hometown

The Jonas brothers Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Joe Jonas, pose at the Empire State Building during iHeartMedia New York's Z100 celebration of the 20th anniversary of their band in New York on March 21, 2025. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Shortly after the song's release, Nick Jonas spoke about the inspiration for "No Time to Talk" in an interview with Sirius XM, expanding on the musical icons who compelled the siblings to create the tune.

“['No Time to Talk'] is really about us getting back in touch with our musical roots. Our dad raised us on a lot of great records. Beatles, Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder, Carole King. But a big piece of that musical education was the Bee Gees, as well," Nick revealed. "And so with this song, we got to — 'interpolate' is the word — one of our favorite melodies and songs from the Bee Gees, 'Stayin' Alive,' in a new and exciting way, with our own spin on it."

Nick added, "And [the song] just feels like the right kind of summertime vibe, you know?"

Feel-good nostalgia is at the core of Jonas Brothers' latest project — the band even traveled to their childhood hometown in New Jersey to shoot the album cover, which features the brothers clinking their glasses in a cozy family restaurant.

"Giving our fans something to dance and sing along to is really exciting for us and tells the story of what this [upcoming seventh] album is all about," Nick explained on SiriusXM. "Which is getting back in touch with those roots. It's called Greetings from Your Hometown, so it's about, for us, our musical roots but also going back to where we're literally from in Jersey and the stories that helped kind of shape who we are as people. And certainly, the Bee Gees and all of our influences are a big part of that story."

Catch the Jonas Brothers' performance on the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special on Friday, July 4, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on NBC.