The "girl dads" definitely wrote this song from the heart.

The Jonas Brothers' "Little Bird" Lyrics Are the Sweetest Tribute to Their Daughters

The lyrics to the Jonas Brothers' 2023 song "Little Bird" tell fans everything they need to know about how the three siblings feel about being dads — and it's the sweetest thing.

Brothers Joe, Nick, and Kevin have five daughters between the three of them, and they're infinitely familiar with the term "girl dad." The lyrics to "Little Bird" were clearly written as a tribute to their daughters. Lines like the opening verse "You came in the world, my baby girl, beautiful angel / Oh, I could cry, got your mother's kind eyes / Tryna stop time, no, I could never ask for more" set the stage for a song that tells the story of the Jonas Brothers watching their kids grow up before their very eyes.

The infectious chorus makes fans melt. It's a story that all parents are familiar with — eventually, little birds grow up and leave the nest:

Small hands (wrapped around my finger, wrapped around my finger)

And we dance (try to let it linger, try to let it linger)

'Cause I know if I'm doin' my job correct

Nights like these will happen less

So please just keep me in your heart

When you fly into somebody else's arms, little bird

During the stars' appearance on the debut episode of Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, the Jonas Brothers spoke candidly about being parents to five daughters and peeled back the curtain on the unique bond they share as brothers — and dads.

The Jonas Brothers talk about what it's like to be "girl dads"

The Jonas brothers Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Joe Jonas, pose at the Empire State Building during iHeartMedia New York's Z100 celebration of the 20th anniversary of their band in New York on March 21, 2025. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

"Being a father to girls is so fun," Joe confessed to Voice Season 29 Coach Kelly Clarkson on Songs & Stories. "Like Nick said, it's a reason to live life to your fullest. And that's a wonderful, weird thing that we have in common — the fact that we all have girls, it's kinda crazy."

As it turns out, the Jonas Brothers use their common thread of parenthood to guide them during the songwriting process.

"So being able to write music, usually three people in one room, it's sometimes difficult," Joe continued. "Like, 'What are we gonna write about today?' And one voice is a little louder, but to know that we have a through line of like, 'Well, we have something in common here.' We may not have things in common with relationships, but we'll have certain things in common when it comes to being dads."

"It's the best ever," Kevin added about being a girl dad. "Like, it's changed everything, like they said."

Clarkson, who has a daughter and son of her own, made a suggestion to the brothers that had fans intrigued.

"How great would that be if all your kids formed a band?" Clarkson joked. "That would be amazing."

It would indeed! We know the Donut Brothers would be proud.