Chris Sullivan Keeps Trying to Slip the Phrase "This Is Us" into the Show

Chris Sullivan Keeps Trying to Slip the Phrase "This Is Us" into the Show

2 This Is Us Stars Are Reuniting for a Dark New Crime Show (DETAILS)

Chris Sullivan and Michael Angarano are back to take over the small screen once again — only this time, the subject matter will be objectively darker.

How to Watch Watch This Is Us episodes on NBC.

The actors both appeared on NBC's This Is Us, and now Sullivan and Angarano will co-star in the upcoming Peacock limited series Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, premiering October 2025.

From 1972 to 1978, John Wayne Gacy terrorized the nation, kidnapping and murdering 33 young men. He became one of the most prolific serial killers in American history.

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy will be an eight-episode series that "peels back the twisted layers of Gacy's life while weaving in heartrending stories of his victims; exploring the grief, guilt, and trauma of their families and friends; and exposing the systemic failures, missed opportunities, and societal prejudices that fueled his reign of terror," according to the press release. The title is a reference to the many clown costumes Gacy had in his possession during his harrowing killing spree.

RELATED: This Is Us Season 1 Cast: Look Back at All the Characters

Sullivan will portray Lead Prosecutor Bill Kunkle, who died in November 2022. Kunkle was a driving force behind securing Gacy's eventual death penalty. Angarano will appear in the series in an as-yet-announced role.

John Wayne Gacy himself will be played by Severance's Michael Chernus.

RELATED: Mandy Moore Was Totally Surprised to Learn This Story About This Is Us: "Really?!"

Who did Chris Sullivan play on This Is Us?

This Is Us couple Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan). Photo: NBC

Sullivan, a This is Us original cast member, memorably played Toby Damon during the series' entire six-season run.

Audiences first met Toby when he crossed paths with Kate Pearson (Chrissy Metz) in an eating disorder support group. A romance blossomed. Through their courtship, marriage, parenthood journey, and eventual divorce, the couple's story was one of the pillars of This Is Us, offering viewers an all-too-real look at the ups and downs of relationships.

Who did Michael Angarano play on This Is Us?

Nicky (Michael Angarano) in This Is Us Season 5, Episode 11. Photo: NBC

Angarano portrayed a young Nicky Pearson beginning in Season 2. Pearson, the younger brother of Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia), was presumed to have died in the Vietnam War — thanks to claims by Jack that ultimately turned out to be false.

Fans of the Peacock series Laid will recognize Angarano from his portrayal as Richie in the famously "f---ed up rom-com."

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy is coming soon to Peacock

Mark your calendars: Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy comes to Peacock on October 16.