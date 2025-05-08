Why John Mulaney Cancelled His Birthday Vacation For Natasha Lyonne & Poker Face

Poker Face showrunner Tony Tost detailed how the list of guest stars are picked for each episode of the murder mystery.

John Mulaney joined Season 2 Poker Face thanks to a text from his pal Natasha Lyonne.

The hit Peacock mystery-of-the-week brings back Charlie Cale (Lyonne) and her uncanny ability to detect when someone’s lying, a skill she uses to decode murders and crimes she happens to stumble upon. But Lyonne isn't the only A-lister to appear in the sophomore season, with figures like Mulaney, Kumail Nanjiani, and more joining as guest stars.

So, how do they pick their guest stars? Well, showrunner Tony Tost explained to NBC Insider that it's a mix of thinking of actors during the writing process or casting a role after the script is finished. When a popular actor’s name comes to mind, it doesn’t hurt to have Lyonne and show creator Rian Johnson’s group of close friends and collaborators on speed dial.

One example of an actor coming up in the writer’s room right away was for the SNL alum and comedian. Read on for the exclusive details.

RELATED: Natasha Lyonne Made the Most Subtle Change to Her Hair in Poker Face Season 2

What to know about John Mulaney’s role on Poker Face as shady FBI agent

Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) and Special Agent Daniel Clyde Otis (John Mulaney) in Poker Face Season 2. Photo: PEACOCK

When the Poker Face writers’ room began setting up the plot and ensemble of characters for Episode 3, "Whack-a-Mole," figuring out who should play Special Agent Daniel Otis was a surprisingly easy task. The episode centers on Cale sniffing out a mole among mob boss Beatrix Hasp’s (Rhea Perlman) crew and getting caught up in the tainted FBI investigation.

“The writer of that episode, Wyatt Cain, when he pitched it out for the first time, ‘It’s like, you know, FBI Agent (John Mulaney type),'” Tost said. "Natasha being friends with John…let’s text and see if he wants to come play with us for two weeks.”

Thankfully, Mulaney was game. In fact, he was so game, he cleared his schedule to make it happen.

“I said, ‘Listen, John just when the calls come, don’t have a birthday trip to Hawaii planned,’” Lyonne recalled to NBC Insider. “Turns out he did, but he cancelled and that’s what you call a good friend.”

Simon Helberg and Richard Kind's roles in Season 2 of Poker Face

Rhea Perlman and Richard Kind appear on Poker Face Season 2. Photo: David Scott Holloway/PEACOCK

The incredible list guest stars for Season 2 does not disappoint. Also starring alongside Mulaney in Episode 3 is Simon Helberg (The Big Bang Theory) and Richard Kind (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Young Sheldon).

“Sometimes you tailor it for them, but sometimes you just want somebody to come in and play a role you haven’t seen them play before,” Tost said. “There’s kind of an alchemy. You can get to these great guest stars and these character roles from a whole bunch of different angles.”

RELATED: Where Was Poker Face Filmed? Locations For Rian Johnson's Hit Peacock Series

So far, the premiere episode, titled "The Game Is a Foot," featured Cynthia Erivo (Wicked, Harriet) portraying multiple characters in a twisty murder mystery. For Episode 2, Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, Do the Right Thing) and Katie Holmes (Batman Begins, Dawson’s Creek) appear opposite each other as an unhappy couple opening their funeral home business to a film set as their marriage unravels.

Catch the first three episodes of Poker Face streaming on Peacock. New episodes premiere every Thursday.