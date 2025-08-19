John Legend Whispered This in Wife Chrissy Teigen's Ear — And "She Cried"

RENZO and John Legend Perform "As It Was" by Harry Styles | The Voice Live Finale | NBC

The Voice Season 29 Coach wrote his hit song "All of Me" for Teigen. How he sang it for her for the first time is so sweet.

John Legend certainly has a way with words.

In a sweet January 2024 feature on The Voice, the 46-year-old father of four explained the significance of his 2013 smash hit "All of Me," giving fans details of how the song came about — and revealed his wife Chrissy Teigen's reaction to hearing the lyrics for the very first time.

"When I wrote 'All of Me,' I was engaged to be married to my now-wife Chrissy Teigen," he explained. "I was inspired to write a song honoring our relationship, talking about what she means to me, and what it means to be in love with someone, and to be fully invested in that relationship — all that it means, giving yourself to that relationship and accepting all that comes with it."

The song became a mega-smash, reaching number-one on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

Writing a song for the love of your life is a massive statement — and Teigen's reaction when she heard the song's lyrics for the first time is the most heartfelt story ever.

"The first time Chrissy heard it, I whispered it in her ear," Legend revealed. "And she cried. She knew it was about her from the beginning when I said, 'What would I do without your smart mouth?'"

"She knew it was for her," he said with a smile.

John Legend returns to The Voice in 2026

Although Legend won't be among the four Coaches returning for Season 28 of The Voice, premiering on Monday, September 22 at 8/7c on NBC — that honor goes to Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg — he'll be back for the landmark 29th season of the series scheduled for 2026.

Next year, Legend will return alongside Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine as the only three Coaches in The Voice: Battle of Champions.

This special season of The Voice will have a completely new format and promises to turn the long-running singing competition show on its head. Click here for more information about The Voice: Battle of Champions and all of its exciting changes.