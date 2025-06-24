John Legend's Daughter Esti Looking at Her Brother Wren's Dessert Mess Is So Funny

The year 2023 was big for Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 Banker Chrissy Teigen and her husband, Voice Coach alum John Legend. Not only did they welcome their daughter Esti on January 13, they also introduced the world to son Wren on June 19 via surrogacy. The family of six has been having a blast since welcoming the two kiddos, who have given Legend and Teigen many new cherished memories. Case in point: the moment when Esti and Wren were treated to a chocolatey dessert, and Teigen couldn't help but notice the different approach used by her toddlers to eat it.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on NBC and Peacock.

In a June 23 Instagram post, Teigen shared a short video of Esti and Wren reacting quite differently to the same chocolate dumpling."Girl with her chocolate dumpling versus a boy with his chocolate dumpling..." Teigen can be heard saying behind the camera.

RELATED: John Legend's Baby Daughter Esti Playing Doctor with Him Is Just Too Sweet

Esti managed to eat her chocolate dumpling without making a mess. The same can't be said for Wren, whose face was adorably covered in chocolate. Esti looking over at her brother's face before turning to Teigen and clapping is so funny. Wren really went all in on his dessert — can you blame him? A chocolate dumpling sounds delicious.

See the cute video for yourself, below:

RELATED: John Legend's Kids Esti & Wren Are Adorable Chefs Helping Make Pasta with Their Mom

John Legend's wife and kids often visit him on The Voice set

John Legend on The Voice Season 23, Episode 3. Photo: NBC/Warner Horizon

From the kitchen to The Voice set. Teigen and Legend's four children (Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren) love visiting Legend on the music competition show's set when he's a Coach. One time, all four kids even squeezed into their dad's Coach chair. How sweet!

RELATED: John Legend's Kids & Gorgeous Mom Crowding Around Him at The Voice Finale Is Precious

Ahead of Season 27 of The Voice, Legend told NBC Insider that part of the reason he loves the show is because of the schedule, which keeps him close to his loved ones. "I live here in Los Angeles. I have four kids," Legend said. "It's nice to work at home, basically, you know? And it's nice to be able to take my kids to school in the morning and then go to work."

Watch The Voice on NBC and Peacock.