John Legend and His Son Miles Go Country and Twin in Matching Cowboy Hats (PICS)

Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen took their oldest kids for a family night out at Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour.

Is John Legend foreshadowing a move into country music?

Not quite, but an adorable photo the star shared to Instagram on May 5 has fans everywhere buzzing! The entire Legend household — Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and their two oldest kids, Luna and Miles — attended the May 4 SoFi Stadium show in L.A. of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour. Legend and his son commemorated the occasion by rocking some seriously cool cowboy hats.

In his caption, Legend praised Beyoncé's live show, calling it "truly inspiring."

"We had a TIME last night at the Cowboy Carter Tour!" the current Season 27 Voice Coach wrote. "Thank you to Queen Bey for always raising the bar as an artist and performer. It's truly inspiring. I especially appreciated how she acknowledged the rich legacy of black genius, artistry and culture that has come before us. The video footage made me so proud and emotional. Go see the show, y'all!"

Legend's Instagram carousel was filled with cute snaps of the family — including Chrissy Teigen and their oldest daughter Luna — at the concert, but fans can't get enough of how similar Legend and Miles look in their matching cowboy hats. However, despite being seen with a guitar in hand alongside his son, Legend did not take the stage alongside Beyoncé.

The Voice Season 27 Coaches are given one last curveball ahead of the Live Shows

John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Bublé, and Adam Levine on The Voice Season 27, Episode 13. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Now that each Coach has assembled their final roster of two Artists who will advance to the Live Shows, there's nothing left to do except cross their fingers and let the fan voting play out. Actually, wait, there is one thing left to do.

At the end of the second night of the Playoffs, Carson Daly threw a curveball by introducing the concept of a Super Save, allowing all four Coaches to select one previously dismissed team member to advance to the next round. So, that means another Artist from Team Legend, Team Bublé, Team Kelsea, and Team Adam will be coming back, but fans must wait until the Live Shows for the big reveal.

"What a plot twist — for everyone involved!" Kelsea Ballerini said after hearing the news. "But a good one!"