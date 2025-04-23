John Legend's Parents: All About His Mom & Dad

The Stephenses really are a Legend-ary family. Ronald "Popz" Stephens and Phyllis Stephens are the proud parents of EGOT winner and The Voice Coach John Legend. The the two divorced when their son was a kid, they ended up remarrying a decade later, then divorced a second time. According to Legend, everyone gets along fine now. And interestingly, Legend told MTV (according to People) that his song “Ordinary People” was inspired by his parents.

"My parents were divorced for 12 years, and they got back together, so the song shows that there are ups and downs in any relationship," he said.

Get to know John Legend's parents more, below.

John Legend's mom, Phyllis, loves his music and skincare line

John Legend and Phyllis Stevens attend a party to celebrate his new album Evolver on October 28, 2008 in New York City.

Legend called his skincare brand "Loved One," so of course he shares it with his loved ones. His mother, Phyllis, is a big fan and supporter of all her son's projects, and is even joining him to talk about his products on QVC. She's no stranger to making things from scratch, having supported her family as a seamstress.

Legend attributes his success as a musician to his mom. She was the choir director of the family's local church, and he recalled in an interview with The Guardian, ''Every setting that I spent time in was filled with music. and by 7 I had begged my mother to let me into the choir." She was more than receptive to the idea of giving him the spotlight. “Whenever we had opportunities to sing in church or in school, my mom would suggest that I do it. She always encouraged me,'' he told People.

Phyllis and Ronald also share the "All of Me" singer's three siblings: Ronald Stephens II, Vaughn Anthony Stephens, and Missy Stephens.

John Legend's dad, Ronald, was his primary parent growing up

John Legend poses with his father Ronald Stephens during an exclusive concert and fan signing on June 19, 2005 in New York City.

Legend's primary caretaker for many years was his father. In an interview with OWN Spotlight, the singer shared, “I lived with my dad most of my adolescence. My parents got divorced, and my mom wasn’t in a good place during our adolescent years. So we all lived with my dad.” Ronald is married now to a woman named Deidre Hamlar.

Legend added, “So I’m not the norm when you see a lot of kids talking about growing up in a single-parent home because the single parent was our dad. And I’m still very close with him. I think our personalities are very aligned. ... I still carry a lot of lessons that he consciously or unconsciously taught us.”

“My father taught me about character. He taught us by example. He always conducted himself with such grace and dignity,” Legend told People. “My parents always taught me that if you’re going to succeed in life, part of success is having humility. It’s a good way to live life, treating other people the way you want to be treated."