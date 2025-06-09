John Legend's Kids Esti & Wren Are Adorable Chefs Helping Make Pasta with Their Mom

James Bay and Sheryl Crow Perform "You and Me Time" | The Voice Live Finale | NBC

Are we looking at two future Contestants of Yes, Chef!?

The Voice Coach alum John Legend's youngest children are chefs in the making.

In the fourth slide of her June 2 Instagram carousel, model-author Chrissy Teigen (and Legend's wife) shared an adorable photo of the two most promising young sous chefs in their family: little Esti and Wren. A challenge like assisting with pasta night is no problem for these kids — they look so happy helping mom in the kitchen. Take a look for yourself in the carousel, below.

This snapshot of the potential future stars of Yes, Chef! in action was one of many moments captured by Teigen in the carousel. They've been having such a fun 2025, making the most of family time even while Legend is on his European tour. See all their latest family updates here.

"Feeling grateful for the best people who help manage all these beings (and me) while daddy is on tour 😭," Teigen, who was Deal or No Deal Island's Season 2 Banker, captioned her Instagram post.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcomed both Esti and Wren in 2023

2023 was a milestone year for John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. Babies Esti and Wren were born on January 13 and June 19 of that year, respectively, the latter via surrogacy. In just a few short months, Legend and Teigen found themselves leading a rambunctious four-kid household. And they wouldn't have it any other way.

The latest additions to their family have brought them so much joy these past two years. "The house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Teigen wrote on Instagram shortly after Esti's birth. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love…we are in bliss."

Before they could even catch their breath, Wren arrived just a few months later. In a 2023 interview with People, Legend revealed that his youngest son's favorite pastime is smiling as much as he can.

"He smiles so much. That's our favorite thing about him," he revealed. "He's such a smiley boy. He just lights up the room, looks like a little Cabbage Patch doll."