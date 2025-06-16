John Legend's Baby Daughter Esti Playing Doctor with Him Is Just Too Sweet

John Legend just got a clean bill of health from the world's cutest doctor.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on NBC and Peacock.

In Chrissy Teigen's June 15 Instagram carousel celebrating Legend on Father's Day, she shared 10 photos of The Voice Coach alum hanging out with their kids and generally being an all-star dad. While each slide is adorable in its own right, nothing tops the sixth photo, in which the couple's youngest daughter, Esti, is in full doctor mode. With a blue toy otoscope in hand, 2-year-old Esti gives a quick look at Legend's ears — we're assuming all was clear!

This is one of many cute moments Legend and Teigen have shared from Esti online. "Our everything!" Teigen captioned the carousel, which also served as a look-back at many of the memories the family has made over the past few years.

There's never a dull day in the Legend household — and with Esti on call, everyone will stay in tip-top shape.

Esti has been having so much fun lately, from speeding away on her bike to helping make pasta with her little brother, Wren. A biker, a chef, and a doctor? She can do it all.

See the sweet pic for yourself in the carousel, below (sixth slide). Esti is definitely ready for a starring role on Chicago Med now!

John Legend reveals his youngest daughter's recent obsession

John Legend on The Voice Season 23, Episode 3. Photo: NBC/Warner Horizon

One of the biggest stars in WWE has one of the biggest fans in little Esti!

During Legend's March 18 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he revealed that Esti recently went through a John Cena phase for a few months.

RELATED: John Legend's Daughter Hilariously Shushed Him on The Voice Set

"So Esti, she just turned 2 in January," he explained to Jimmy Fallon as a photo of her birthday cake adorned with John Cena action figures was shown on-screen. "She's kind of over it now, but there was maybe like a four-month phase where she just was obsessed with John Cena dolls."

Interestingly, nobody in the Legend-Teigen household watches WWE. To this day, Legend is perplexed over exactly how his youngest daughter became a full-fledged member of the John Cena fan club.

RELATED: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's 4 Kids Look Like Their Parents in Dreamy Vacation Pics

"I grew up in the WWF era, before John Cena was ever even heard of, and so I know all the wrestlers from back then," Legend told Fallon. "So I didn't even really know John Cena except from his movies. Maybe one of the nannies showed her, like, a doll, and she just started getting obsessed with John Cena. I don't know that she knows he's real."