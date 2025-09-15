John Legend's Daughter Esti Had the Cutest Reaction Watching Her "Daddy" Sing on TV

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The Voice Coach had the best hype crew cheering him on from afar as he performed at the Vatican.

While he has fans all over the globe, John Legend's children proved to be his cutest as they cheered him from home while he delivered a soaring rendition of his Oscar-winning anthem "Glory" at the Vatican for the Grace for the World concert on September 13.

As the Season 29 Coach of The Voice earned a thunderous reception in the mythic St. Peter's Square, thousands of miles away, his children Luna, Miles, Wren, and Esti brought their own standing ovation to their household. Legend's wife, Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 Banker Chrissy Teigen, filmed the unforgettable moment when Legend's kids gathered in their living room to watch their father's Vatican performance.

Teigen's playful commentary can be heard in the background as the Legend household hyped up his set during their watch party. While Miles and Wren danced with glee from the couch, Legend's daughter Esti stole the spotlight, dancing directly in front of the television while shouting praises for her father. "Go, John!" Teigen cheers as Legend tears down the house onscreen.

After Esti jumped, danced, and clapped to the beat, she delightfully turned to her mother to proclaim: "I love my dad!" Esti then ran up to Teigen to jump on the couch and chant, "I love my daddy!"

Upon seeing the aww-inducing clip, Legend got a kick out of the video, sharing it to Instagram with the caption, "Esti loves her daddy!"

Watch the heartwarming video, here.

John Legend's family was his biggest hype crew as he lit up the Vatican

Chrissy Teigen, Luna Stephens, Miles Stephens, and John Legend attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Fans soon flooded Legend's comments to applaud the adorable scene, with Esti's euphoric glee swooning fans far and wide.

Legend, Pharrell and Voices of Fire, Andrea Bocelli, Teddy Swims, Clipse, Angélique Kidjo, and Jelly Roll were among the star-studded lineup for the historic concert, which also included the 250-voice Choir of the Diocese of Rome. Upon seeing Legend's heartwarming home video, Swims commented on the post, "😍😍😍" as others praised Legend's wholesome hype crew.

"The Love is sooo real in your fam," one fan commented, as others swooned over Esti's endearing bond with her dad. One follower commented, "We love him too baby girl. Awwww."

The at-home celebration was the perfect compliment to Legend's historic night in Rome. Grace for the World brought together artists from around the world for a concert dedicated to unity and hope, with Legend's performance of "Glory" serving as a befitting highlight. But the sweetest applause came from thousands of miles away, from a crew of little ones who couldn't have been prouder of their father.