John Legend's 2-Year-Old Daughter Esti Speeding Off on Her Bike Is Such a Mood

John Legend's kids are having such a fun summer.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on NBC and Peacock.

On June 1, Legend's wife, Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 Banker star Chrissy Teigen, shared a boatload of Instagram photos and videos of herself and the kids spending time together while Legend was away on his European tour. The carousel had it all: snaps of the kids making pasta together, oldest son Miles making jokes, and Esti singing "Pink Pony Club" as she sweetly drifted off to sleep.

The final slide in the carousel features 2-year-old Esti (Legend and Teigen's youngest daughter) speeding off on her little bike into the backyard. The video is a total summer mood; Esti cannot be contained by the walls of her house. She needs the sunshine, just like we all do, and she's racing out to get it.

RELATED: John Legend Recruited Miles & Luna to Sing on His New Song and They're So Good

RELATED: John Legend Rocked a Dramatic Floor-Length Coat on The Voice & Looked So Stylish

"Feeling grateful for the best people who help manage all these beings (and me) while daddy is on tour 😭," Teigen captioned her carousel.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are officially outnumbered by their kids

John Legend and Miles Stephens attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Legend and Teigen were officially outnumbered by their children when Esti was born in January 2023. In an interview with Fatherly conducted just a month after Esti's birth, Legend (a longtime Coach alum of The Voice) spoke about the impact of giving his oldest kids, Luna and Miles, a baby sister.

"Our kids are very excited to be big siblings," he explained. "They love holding Esti. They love kissing her. They just love embracing this new little life in the house. We didn't know how that was going to go. We didn't know if they would be jealous or be sad. Miles might be sad that he wasn't the baby anymore, but he's totally embraced being Esti's big brother, and it's honestly made me very emotional and joyful seeing them together."

"When Miles was born, we were given all this advice about how to bring him home from the hospital to Luna," Legend continued. "She was 2 years old when he was born. But we didn't do any of that for Esti, I think because the kids are older now and they just kind of get it, and they're more secure in who they are. They weren't that worried about losing us to Esti. They know we have plenty of love to go around."