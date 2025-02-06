The Surprise Crunchy Ingredient John Legend Adds to His Favorite Chili Recipe

Behind the Scenes at Adam, Bublé, Kelsea and John's First Performance Together | The Voice | NBC

The Voice Coach enjoys his family's chili recipe in a very specific way.

If you need a fantastic chili recipe to warm you up this winter, John Legend — also known as "Father Chili" — has got you covered!

In an Instagram video shared by his wife Chrissy Teigen on February 5, the model gave fans a quick and easy cooking demonstration of her and Legend's mouth-watering chili recipe. It's the perfect dish for entertaining, especially if you're hosting a party for a certain massive football game on Sunday. However, this family recipe isn't typical. The longtime Voice Coach has a secret ingredient that levels it up in a big way.

Fritos!

The popular snack gives any chili a much-needed crunch and texture, and Teigen was even kind enough to walk fans through the cooking process of the dish itself.

"They don't call me Father Chili for nothing," Legend quipped.

"Nobody calls you Father Chili," Teigen fired back.

"I just made it up," he admitted.

The two upped the ante even further by pouring the chili into a bag of Fritos and topping it with shredded cheese, sour cream, jalapeños, and green onion, turning the whole thing into a perfect handheld snack. It's called "Frito Pie," and if it's as yummy as it looks. We think the Legend family is on to something here.

The Voice is on a new schedule for Season 27

Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Bublé, Adam Levine, and John Legend on The Voice Season 27, Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

After a one-season absence, Legend returned to The Voice in Season 27, which premiered on February 3. An all-star lineup of Coaches surrounds the 46-year-old: Adam Levine, Kelsea Ballerini, and the returning champion, Michael Bublé.

Unlike in previous seasons, new episodes of The Voice will air only on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC for the Blind Auditions through the Playoffs. Only during the Live Shows will new episodes air on Tuesdays. More information will be available closer to the Season 27 Finale in May. Stay tuned!

We're only one episode into the Blind Auditions, and so far, they've exceeded expectations.