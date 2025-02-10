John Legend Ribbed Michael Bublé for Being Like “Liar” Blake Shelton on The Voice

Only two episodes in, and things are getting (playfully) spicy on The Voice Season 27. Coaches John Legend and Michael Bublé went head-to-head in competition over an Artist, and (friendly) accusations soon flew.

Michael Bublé promised to get inked for Artist Ari Camille on The Voice

How to Watch Watch The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Twenty-one-year-old Chicago native Ari Camille got chair turns from both Bublé and Legend on The Voice Season 27, Episode 2. Bublé then made an interesting pitch to get Camille on his team. Showing off the four tattoos he has on his wrist — the names of his kids: Noah, Elias, Vida and Cielo — he promised to add some Ari ink if only she'd pick him as her Coach.

The others immediately called Bublé out on his empty promise, as Bublé's wife Luisana Lopilato would surely object to him getting someone who isn't family added to the list — however talented she may be! To prove his point, Bublé invited Camille to write her name on his arm in black marker.

Michael Bublé's tattoos on his wrist. Photo: Dave Simpson/WireImage

RELATED: The Voice Chair Is Going on Tour: Here's Where You Can See It

Legend, on the other hand (or wrist, as it were), pointed to his Coach bona fides to woo Camille, who’d sung “I Wanna Be Down” by Brandy. “There’s only been one time that Brandy came on this show to be a mentor, and there’s only one Coach who brought her on,” he pointed out. Ultimately, this argument won Camille to Team Legend, though she thanked Bublé for his offer, and he was happy to have her autograph.

Ari Camille on The Voice Season 27, Episode 2. Photo: Christine Bartolucci/NBC

In an interview following the back-and-forth, Legend, who wasn’t present for Bublé’s debut season, said he’s been getting to know the crooner and has theories about his Coach gameplay.

“What I’m learning is he’s a lot like Blake Shelton. He’s friends with Blake. He lies like him,” Legend said as Bublé walked right into his interview. “I want your Contestant,” Bublé told him plainly. Legend tried to revel in his victory by getting the audience to chant his name, but unfortunately, the other three Coaches were chatting, and not paying attention. Ah, well, more ribbing to come, surely.

RELATED: Why Adam Levine Left The Voice and Why He Came Back for Season 27